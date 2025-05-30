You Can Sear Steak In A Non-Stick Pan But Here's Why You Shouldn't

Perhaps one of the most pesky and frustrating issues to deal with when cooking steak is when it sticks to the pan. Sticking disrupts the perfect, seared crust and leaves a major mess. A non-stick pan may seem like the logical solution to avoiding a stuck steak, but hold your horses. According to Russell Kook, chef and culinary director at The Bellevue Chicago, a non-stick pan isn't really your friend when it comes to searing a steak. He shared with Tasting Table, "Technically, yes — you can sear a steak in a non-stick pan, but I wouldn't recommend it."

Non-stick pans are made by coating a metal base with PTFE, which is Teflon. When deciding if non-stick pans are worth investing in, consider that, over time, the slippery, chemical coating can wear off, making the pan more prone to causing stuck foods. Non-stick pans also don't retain enough heat to properly sear a steak. Chef Kook explained, "Non-stick just doesn't get hot enough, and you'll miss out on that crisp crust that makes a steak truly satisfying." What does the professional chef and "Iron Chef" contestant recommend instead? "I always use cast iron," Kook says. "Cast Iron holds heat better and allows you to get a really deep, hard sear that locks in moisture and flavor."