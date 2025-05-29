George R. R. Martin's Cocktail Bar Brings Ancient Apothecary Vibes To Santa Fe's Drink Scene

If you've ever wondered what to eat for an epic "Game of Thrones" party, chances are you're both a dedicated foodie and a George R. R. Martin fan. The legendary author, whose literary works have incited television shows, fervent fandoms, and plenty of food- and cocktail-related tributes (including "Game of Thrones"-inspired drinking games), has recently set his sights on a new form of creative expression.

Based in Martin's current home of New Mexico, Milk of the Poppy is a cocktail bar named for a medicinal liquid referred to in the "A Song of Ice and Fire" book series, on which HBO's "Game of Thrones" is based. The bar boasts medieval-inspired decor with an apothecary theme, ideal for patrons to live out their fandom fantasies and responsibly partake in various libations and food offerings.

Though there have been "Game of Thrones" pop-up bars here and there over the years, one of the most unique things about this establishment is that it isn't simply another fan-run one-off. Conceptualized by creative director Al LaFleur, the bar has been in the works for some time, even before LaFleur left Los Angeles for New Mexico. If anything, Martin's investment in this craft cocktail bar indicates a sort of "seal of approval" from the author, whose writing heavily influenced the bar's robust food and drink offerings.