George R. R. Martin's Cocktail Bar Brings Ancient Apothecary Vibes To Santa Fe's Drink Scene
If you've ever wondered what to eat for an epic "Game of Thrones" party, chances are you're both a dedicated foodie and a George R. R. Martin fan. The legendary author, whose literary works have incited television shows, fervent fandoms, and plenty of food- and cocktail-related tributes (including "Game of Thrones"-inspired drinking games), has recently set his sights on a new form of creative expression.
Based in Martin's current home of New Mexico, Milk of the Poppy is a cocktail bar named for a medicinal liquid referred to in the "A Song of Ice and Fire" book series, on which HBO's "Game of Thrones" is based. The bar boasts medieval-inspired decor with an apothecary theme, ideal for patrons to live out their fandom fantasies and responsibly partake in various libations and food offerings.
Though there have been "Game of Thrones" pop-up bars here and there over the years, one of the most unique things about this establishment is that it isn't simply another fan-run one-off. Conceptualized by creative director Al LaFleur, the bar has been in the works for some time, even before LaFleur left Los Angeles for New Mexico. If anything, Martin's investment in this craft cocktail bar indicates a sort of "seal of approval" from the author, whose writing heavily influenced the bar's robust food and drink offerings.
More about Milk of the Poppy
The dungeon-like feel of the bar is reminiscent of popular "Game of Thrones" scenery, giving patrons enough reason to explore the space for a first-hand (or first-sip) experience of what it would truly be like to eat and drink as one of their favorite characters. Having opened its doors in March 2025, the bar is still relatively new to the Santa Fe bar scene, testing the potent waters of combining fantasy food and drink with real-world applications.
With a menu featuring specialty-themed, potion-like drinks, beer, wine, and a bevy of delicious appetizers, this pop culture bar will hopefully be much more than a flash in the pan, going on to thrive and connect with New Mexico locals and travelers seeking it out. Its namesake drink is a vibrant green cocktail called MOTP Milk Punch that features white armagnac, quebranta pisco, matcha, melon, calpico, and allspice that appears to be worth the visit in itself.
Although fans may be quick to criticize the author for taking longer to complete the long-anticipated "The Winds of Winter," it's worth remembering that true art cannot be rushed. Often, side quests, such as a cool concept bar, are vital endeavors for not just the author but also those who wish to take part in a special, immersive experience. If you can't make it to New Mexico, perhaps try our "House of Dragon"-inspired cocktail recipe at home instead.