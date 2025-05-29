Choose These Styles Of Appliances To Brighten Up A Bland Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Your kitchen needs to be an aesthetically pleasing space that makes you happy. It should also be full of light, which is important for cooking and cleaning, and more welcoming for socializing and eating. So, what do you do if your space just isn't packing that brightness punch, and if your kitchen is just all around blah? Maybe you're moving and need to fix some kitchen design flaws before selling your home. Or maybe you just moved into a new home with a dull kitchen, and a full renovation isn't feasible. One of the most effective kitchen design updates on a budget lies in getting some reflective surfaces into your kitchen. Stainless steel, copper, gold, silver, pearlescent, or bronze finishes — these tones are timeless, and feel simultaneously modern and elegant. The difference between having a boring kitchen and creating the minimalist kitchen of your dreams is pops of shine. Not only will they elevate the room, but they'll help bounce around whatever light the kitchen is getting, so the whole space feels brighter.

Appliances are the easiest way to do this. Big ones like your refrigerator, oven, and dishwasher will obviously make a bold impact, but you can achieve the same effect in an even easier, quicker, wallet-friendlier way with smaller pieces like your coffee machine, microwave, toaster, stand mixer, and blender. Think about even smaller accents where you can carry out the theme, too, like backsplash tiles, and cabinet and drawer handles.