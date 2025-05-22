The Global Appliance Brand That Saw Trump's Tariffs Coming (And Figured Out How To Avoid Them)
SharkNinja Inc., the company behind such diverse products as the Ninja FlexFlame propane grill, the Ninja CREAMi ice cream maker (which we reviewed), and a whole range of other small, genius Ninja kitchen products that make your life easier, saw the writing on the wall when it came to its financial future. According to CEO Mark Barracos during the company's 2025 Q1 earnings call, "nearly all" of the company's manufacturing is being moved out of China.
The company, which, per its 2025 Q1 earnings report, saw an almost 15% sales increase in the first quarter of 2025 over the previous year and raked in a massive $1.2 billion, sees the move out of China as good financial and business sense. The plan involves diversifying how and where the products are sourced, manufactured, and distributed in a way that not only avoids tariffs, but improves its supply chain. While everyone else sees tariffs as something that can potentially ruin business, SharkNinja has actually found a way to improve.
But it wasn't easy. Barrocas didn't make the announcement as a hasty reaction to the recently implemented tariffs. This process was years in the making, dating back to 2018 during the first Trump administration, when the initial round of China-focused tariffs was applied. The company has been shifting focus away from China since that time and its plans are now close to completion. By the end of 2025, all China operations are projected to have ceased.
Where will SharkNinja go?
While tariffs were introduced, in part, as a way to encourage more U.S. manufacturing, SharkNinja is not moving its facilities stateside. Even though manufacturers such as Procter & Gamble are going to wait to see what happens with tariffs, SharkNinja is nearly done with its plans. By the end of 2025, the company aims to be manufacturing the majority of its product line in several Southeast Asian countries, which Barrocas listed in the call as "Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Thailand, and Malaysia."
Barrocas says that the company has managed to reduce costs and gained concessions from a number of suppliers during the process, which will make the company more profitable in the long run. But don't expect that to mean you'll be enjoying cheaper Ninja SLUSHi frozen treats in the future. The company isn't lowering prices and is actively seeking to raise prices for some products in an effort to increase profitability.
So, why no U.S. manufacturing? Barrocas spoke to Bloomberg News in February and made a simple but concise point. "Our industry doesn't exist in the U.S.," he said. With nothing tying it to the United States in any way, be that parts or the facilities where they can be assembled, it just makes more sense to stay in the part of the world where these aspects are currently best handled.