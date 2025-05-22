The Global Appliance Brand That Saw Trump's Tariffs Coming (And Figured Out How To Avoid Them)

While tariffs were introduced, in part, as a way to encourage more U.S. manufacturing, SharkNinja is not moving its facilities stateside. Even though manufacturers such as Procter & Gamble are going to wait to see what happens with tariffs, SharkNinja is nearly done with its plans. By the end of 2025, the company aims to be manufacturing the majority of its product line in several Southeast Asian countries, which Barrocas listed in the call as "Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Thailand, and Malaysia."

Barrocas says that the company has managed to reduce costs and gained concessions from a number of suppliers during the process, which will make the company more profitable in the long run. But don't expect that to mean you'll be enjoying cheaper Ninja SLUSHi frozen treats in the future. The company isn't lowering prices and is actively seeking to raise prices for some products in an effort to increase profitability.

So, why no U.S. manufacturing? Barrocas spoke to Bloomberg News in February and made a simple but concise point. "Our industry doesn't exist in the U.S.," he said. With nothing tying it to the United States in any way, be that parts or the facilities where they can be assembled, it just makes more sense to stay in the part of the world where these aspects are currently best handled.