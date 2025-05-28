The Absolute Best Tillamook Cheese Packs An Extra Flavorful Punch

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tillamook Creamery has been around longer than you think, originating in 1909 as a farmer-owned co-op that remains dedicated to sustainability and quality to this day. As far as dairy products go, Tillamook is the cream of the crop, receiving top spots amongst our ranking of store-bought butter as well as our ranking of popular vanilla ice cream brands. But the creamery's forte is cheese, specifically cheddar. It's no surprise, then, that the absolute best Tillamook cheese is extra sharp white cheddar.

According to our ranking of 10 Tillamook cheeses, the extra sharp white cheddar set the highest standards for our judging criteria. Since all Tillamook cheeses are made with the same high-quality milk and production practices, we based our ranking primarily on the intensity of tasting notes, of which the extra sharp white cheddar had the most robust. The sharpness of the cheddar is intense and delicious enough to pair with any number of ingredients on a cheese board, including other types of cheese.

What really stood out, though, was the unique aromatic and floral tasting notes that shone through its pungent savoriness. Plus, the ultra-rich and creamy consistency only added to the decadence. The burst of flavor and luxurious texture made our mouths water with every bite and justified its hard-won top ranking.