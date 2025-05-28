The Absolute Best Tillamook Cheese Packs An Extra Flavorful Punch
Tillamook Creamery has been around longer than you think, originating in 1909 as a farmer-owned co-op that remains dedicated to sustainability and quality to this day. As far as dairy products go, Tillamook is the cream of the crop, receiving top spots amongst our ranking of store-bought butter as well as our ranking of popular vanilla ice cream brands. But the creamery's forte is cheese, specifically cheddar. It's no surprise, then, that the absolute best Tillamook cheese is extra sharp white cheddar.
According to our ranking of 10 Tillamook cheeses, the extra sharp white cheddar set the highest standards for our judging criteria. Since all Tillamook cheeses are made with the same high-quality milk and production practices, we based our ranking primarily on the intensity of tasting notes, of which the extra sharp white cheddar had the most robust. The sharpness of the cheddar is intense and delicious enough to pair with any number of ingredients on a cheese board, including other types of cheese.
What really stood out, though, was the unique aromatic and floral tasting notes that shone through its pungent savoriness. Plus, the ultra-rich and creamy consistency only added to the decadence. The burst of flavor and luxurious texture made our mouths water with every bite and justified its hard-won top ranking.
More rave reviews and uses for extra sharp white cheddar cheese
We turned to Influenster.com to see how customer reviews compare to our own, and dozens of customers gave Tillamook extra sharp white cheddar a 5-star review. Influenster customers said they "love the complex flavor and strength of the cheese," describing its flavor as zingy, having a great tangy flavor, and being "creamy with a bite of sharpness." They also raved about its perfect thickness that's super easy to cut, with a smooth creamy texture that melts in your mouth. Reviews generally said that the white cheddar from Tillamook is a go-to staple that they favor over most other brands.
In addition to praising the cheese's tangy, sharp, and complex flavors and smooth, creamy texture, customers also shared their favorite ways to use extra sharp white cheddar. Many use the cheddar on charcuterie boards to pair with thin crackers and sweet fruit like this Bonne Maman raspberry preserves, fig jam, and fresh slices of apple. Customers also think it's the best type of cheese for a grilled cheese sandwich, turkey sandwich, or cheeseburger. It's super easy to slice and grate, making it a favorite soup, taco, and salad topper. Others prefer it to orange cheddar for a more flavorful cheese sauce to pour over cauliflower, broccoli, and macaroni and cheese.