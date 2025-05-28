The Easy Flavor Fix You Didn't Know You Needed For Canned Chicken

There are a lot of meals you can create from a simple batch of canned foods, and we're not afraid to admit that not only are canned foods easily elevated (like with these 15 ingredients that will elevate canned green beans), but they're convenient, too. If the option is no protein at all or protein from canned chicken, the choice is easy. When you're cooking with canned chicken, you may find that the flavors aren't behaving the way you want them to, but there's an easy fix to this roadblock.

The next time you're ready to prepare a meal using canned chicken, make sure you drain the chicken from the broth in the container and rinse it thoroughly. This simple step will easily minimize the often-prevalent processed taste that accompanies canned chicken, not to mention help eliminate some of the salt that gives canned chicken its high sodium levels.

It's worth mentioning that not every canned chicken brand is high in sodium (among other canned chicken myths you need to stop believing), but unless the package is labeled "low sodium," it's safe to assume that sodium levels are high and the taste will be different. Once the canned chicken is free from its watery prison, it'll be back to a nearly neutral flavor, ready for seasoning and spicing to your heart's desire.