The Coffee Appliance That Moonlights As A Cocktail Shaker
A French press is a beautifully simple tool. You have a closed container fitted with a plunger — toss in your ingredients with some water, let them steep for a bit, then push down on the plunger to "juice" out a drink. The French press is best known as a coffee-making tool, but guess what: Bartenders and mixologists have also figured out that it's an awesome cocktail mixer too!
The first question you're probably asking is ... why? Besides being a handy backup if you find yourself without a cocktail shaker, you can actually get a more flavorful drink with a French press. The reason is quite simple: Unlike the quick shake-and-pour routine with a shaker, making cocktails with a French press usually means letting the ingredients steep and "get to know each other" for a couple of minutes. This short period will really let the flavors soak into your alcohol, giving you a more complex and flavor-dense drink overall. Coffee enthusiasts have known this "superpower" of the French press since basically forever, and it's why they swear up and down that their morning Joes just taste better from a press compared to drip.
But the best part about this trick is how straightforward it is. In fact, if you've ever used a French press to make coffee, you already know the routine. Throw all the ingredients together into the container, let them steep, then slowly press down on the plunger for your drink. It's really that easy!
French press cocktail recipes for you to try out
Probably the coolest thing about a French press is that, other than regular cocktails, you can make hot ones too. Let's say you want to warm up with a hot mulled mead — simply throw into the press some mead, a splash of brandy, and spices (like allspice, cloves, and cardamom pods), then pour hot water over the whole thing. Wait for five or so minutes to let the ingredients come together, then press down on the plunger, and voilà, there's your comfort-in-a-cup.
Cold drinks are even easier, and a simple way to start is with a single-serving version of our Rum Punch for a Crowd recipe. Pour dark and light rum, sparkling water, grenadine syrup, orange juice, and pineapple juice into your press. Throw in a few slices of fresh fruits if you'd like along with spices to steep. Since a cold infusion takes longer, you may have to wait for up to 15 minutes before you can extract the drink into a cup. Top with fresh ice and garnish, and you've got the perfect drink to kick back with on your siestas.
While you can certainly read French press cocktail recipes online, if you prefer to experiment by yourself, then it's a good thing that the French press is quite versatile. You can make just about every spritz with it, as well as any drink that involves infusing ingredients and straining, like Mojitos. Try making your favorite with this trick, and who knows, you might find yourself with a new go-to tipple!