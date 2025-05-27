The Coffee Appliance That Moonlights As A Cocktail Shaker

A French press is a beautifully simple tool. You have a closed container fitted with a plunger — toss in your ingredients with some water, let them steep for a bit, then push down on the plunger to "juice" out a drink. The French press is best known as a coffee-making tool, but guess what: Bartenders and mixologists have also figured out that it's an awesome cocktail mixer too!

The first question you're probably asking is ... why? Besides being a handy backup if you find yourself without a cocktail shaker, you can actually get a more flavorful drink with a French press. The reason is quite simple: Unlike the quick shake-and-pour routine with a shaker, making cocktails with a French press usually means letting the ingredients steep and "get to know each other" for a couple of minutes. This short period will really let the flavors soak into your alcohol, giving you a more complex and flavor-dense drink overall. Coffee enthusiasts have known this "superpower" of the French press since basically forever, and it's why they swear up and down that their morning Joes just taste better from a press compared to drip.

But the best part about this trick is how straightforward it is. In fact, if you've ever used a French press to make coffee, you already know the routine. Throw all the ingredients together into the container, let them steep, then slowly press down on the plunger for your drink. It's really that easy!