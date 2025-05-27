Drizzle This Ingredient Over Fish Sticks For A Sweet-And-Spicy Flavor Boost

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fish sticks may have a reputation for being a classic kids' dinner, but the grocery store staple is much more than we give it credit for. The breaded crust and tender fish make for an excellent meal when it's dressed up with more than just ketchup or tartar sauce. To elevate your fish sticks with a bolder taste, coat them in hot honey.

The sweet, spicy condiment is the answer to practically any dish in need of a more dynamic flavor. The honey balances out the savory notes of fish, while the choice of pepper can deliver everything from an earthy finish to a fruit-forward spin. Adding a drizzle of hot honey is the easiest way to upgrade store-bought fish sticks, and there is an abundance of flavors to choose from to better tailor the fish sticks to your preferences or the overall meal. While jalapeño-infused honey gives the dish an herbaceous bite perfect for fish stick tacos, habanero hot honey delivers a brightness that pairs well with cilantro rice.

Whatever kind of hot honey you choose, make sure to add it towards the end of preparing your fish sticks. Allow them to develop a crispy exterior first, to prevent the honey from turning the breaded crust soggy. While they're hot, you can drizzle the honey on top and serve right away, or pop them back in the oven or air fryer for a few minutes for a caramelized crust.