The Genius Bun Swap That Gives Hot Dogs A Shatteringly Crunchy Upgrade

There's no denying it: hot dogs belong on soft, tender buns. They show up together at every summer grill, stadium snack stands, sunny day picnics, and other outdoor activities that later on become cherished memories. This pairing is tried and true, but sometimes, even classics get a little repetitive. When familiar turns into boring and uninteresting, it's time to ditch the usual route and go with other bun alternatives for your hot dogs. Try wrapping them in egg roll wrappers and deep-frying them. Just like that, the excitement returns.

What could be better than juicy hot dogs coated in the shattering crisp of those golden egg rolls we love so much? The exterior crackles with utter delight as it makes way for the tender meat inside to shine. This is the kind of textural contrast you don't typically find in regular bread buns, and that's why this switch-up is so much fun. Hot dog egg rolls are the perfect fusion snack that offers the best of both worlds. You get that cozy comfort we greatly adore in Asian cuisine, and in the same bite, they also uphold the playful essence of American food.