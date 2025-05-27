The Genius Bun Swap That Gives Hot Dogs A Shatteringly Crunchy Upgrade
There's no denying it: hot dogs belong on soft, tender buns. They show up together at every summer grill, stadium snack stands, sunny day picnics, and other outdoor activities that later on become cherished memories. This pairing is tried and true, but sometimes, even classics get a little repetitive. When familiar turns into boring and uninteresting, it's time to ditch the usual route and go with other bun alternatives for your hot dogs. Try wrapping them in egg roll wrappers and deep-frying them. Just like that, the excitement returns.
What could be better than juicy hot dogs coated in the shattering crisp of those golden egg rolls we love so much? The exterior crackles with utter delight as it makes way for the tender meat inside to shine. This is the kind of textural contrast you don't typically find in regular bread buns, and that's why this switch-up is so much fun. Hot dog egg rolls are the perfect fusion snack that offers the best of both worlds. You get that cozy comfort we greatly adore in Asian cuisine, and in the same bite, they also uphold the playful essence of American food.
Make hot dog egg rolls with just a few easy steps
Hot dog egg rolls might even be faster and simpler to make than regular egg rolls. At their simplest, you'll only need pantry staples like a package of hot dogs, store-bought wrappers, and cooking oil. All you have to do is wrap the sausage in an egg roll wrapper, much like how you normally would with other fillings. No need to whip out the grill. Just deep-fry until the exterior hardens up and turns golden brown, which would only be 2 minutes per side. You can also air-fry or bake the rolls. This will take anywhere from 10 to 20 minutes, depending on your cooking device. Once done, bring out your favorite dipping sauce, maybe grab a cold beer, and let the good times roll.
Of course, just because the buns are gone, it doesn't mean you have to give up on your favorite hot dog toppings. They simply become fillings in this version. Feel free to add spoonfuls of canned chili, onions, jalapeños, and cheddar cheese to recreate that classic hot dog chili taste. Coleslaw, as usual, just fits right in. The same goes for salsa — an ideal addition for those who like a zesty zing to cut through that meaty richness. On a slightly more unexpected note, a kimchi-sesame hot dog combination sounds odd, but it's worth a try if you're in the mood for stepping out of your comfort zone.