Add This Affordable Ingredient To Your Banana Bread For A Boost Of Fiber And Protein

There are few different ways you can add flaxseeds to your banana bread. The most straightforward of these is to tip them whole into the batter or sprinkle on top for extra texture and a nutty flavor. Whole seeds aren't overly absorbent, so they can be included without making any changes to the recipe.

Ground flaxseeds are more easily digested, however, so they're the best option if you're prioritizing fiber. While you can grind your own seeds, it's more convenient to buy them ready ground as flax meal (you can easily source flax meal on Amazon, like this Manitoba brand). But unlike whole seeds, ground flax is highly absorbent. To keep the right ratio of dry to wet ingredients if using flax meal, you'll need to swap out some of the flour and add extra water, or use a recipe that already includes flax meal.

Ground flaxseeds can also be added as a flax egg, which is perfect for making vegan banana bread, or for anyone with egg allergies. If you're wondering what a flax egg is, it's basically an egg alternative in baking; you combine 1 teaspoon of flax meal and 3 tablespoons of hot water to make a suitable binding agent for your loaf. It will go some of the way to replacing the protein that the egg would have provided, and the extra fiber is just a bonus.