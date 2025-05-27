Add This Affordable Ingredient To Your Banana Bread For A Boost Of Fiber And Protein
It's little wonder that banana bread is such a favorite for home bakers. It's comforting, practically foolproof to make, and a great way to use up fruit that's no longer good for eating on its own. It also straddles the line between treat and healthy snack, offering a great alternative to more sugary cookies and cakes. With almost infinite variations possible, a banana bread recipe can easily be adapted to be more nutritious (or more indulgent). Our suggestion for a banana-bread protein and fiber boost is to add flaxseeds.
This simple addition will increase the benefits of banana bread while still giving that sweet satisfaction. Flaxseeds are comparable in protein to some nuts such as walnuts and cashews (about 5 grams per ounce), but are more affordable — this 16-ounce packet of organic flaxseeds from Amazon costs just $5.99. Flaxseeds also contain a whopping 8 grams of fiber per ounce – more than a quarter of your recommended daily intake – along with being a great source of beneficial omega 3. Best of all, flax has a rich nutty taste that's a perfect pairing with banana.
How to add flaxseed to banana bread
There are few different ways you can add flaxseeds to your banana bread. The most straightforward of these is to tip them whole into the batter or sprinkle on top for extra texture and a nutty flavor. Whole seeds aren't overly absorbent, so they can be included without making any changes to the recipe.
Ground flaxseeds are more easily digested, however, so they're the best option if you're prioritizing fiber. While you can grind your own seeds, it's more convenient to buy them ready ground as flax meal (you can easily source flax meal on Amazon, like this Manitoba brand). But unlike whole seeds, ground flax is highly absorbent. To keep the right ratio of dry to wet ingredients if using flax meal, you'll need to swap out some of the flour and add extra water, or use a recipe that already includes flax meal.
Ground flaxseeds can also be added as a flax egg, which is perfect for making vegan banana bread, or for anyone with egg allergies. If you're wondering what a flax egg is, it's basically an egg alternative in baking; you combine 1 teaspoon of flax meal and 3 tablespoons of hot water to make a suitable binding agent for your loaf. It will go some of the way to replacing the protein that the egg would have provided, and the extra fiber is just a bonus.