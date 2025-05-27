What Sets Marie Callender's Cobblers Apart From Its Pies?

Ever since the 1940s, Marie Callender's has had a history of baking pies. Now known for offering a collection of frozen dinners, including chicken and beef pot pies, bowls, and sides, the brand began with a focus on dessert pies and continues to excel in the space. Not only does Marie Callender's have tons of cream pies, fruit and seasonal pies, and mini pies, but it also has two cobblers: Apple Crumb Cobbler and Peach Cobbler.

Marie Callender's cobblers are different from its pies in that they are rectangular rather than round. While the brand's pies come in 18 variations, including Strawberry Rhubarb Streusel, Cherry Crunch, and Key Lime, its cobblers are available in only two flavors. You can even find a sugar-free pie, but no such option exists for the cobblers. While cobblers don't typically have a bottom crust, Marie Callender's options do, making them more pie-like (and delicious) than most.

Like the Dutch Apple Pie and the Lattice Peach Pie, the Apple Crumb Cobbler and Peach Cobbler are filled with their star fruit and several other ingredients. These include sugar, water, cornstarch, salt, ascorbic acid, citric acid, and the same Marie Callender's crust (although the apple options also include a dough conditioner for improved texture). The apple cobblers and pies also feature the same crumb topping, made with flour, brown sugar, palm oil, sugar, salt, spice, and dextrose.