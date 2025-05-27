The Native Mexican Drink That Was Banned For 50 Years

With the immense and only growing popularity of Mexican spirits like tequila and mezcal, many imbibers have had their interest in the country's alcoholic beverages piqued. Not only are both of those options delicious on their own and versatile for some of the best modern classic cocktails, but they also have deep cultural roots, important histories, and characteristics that tell stories of the regions where they're made. So, it's a worthwhile endeavor to get to know Mexican spirits beyond tequila and mezcal, like bacanora, another agave spirit, a little like tequila, a little like mezcal. Then there's sotol, a lesser-known Mexican spirit especially intriguing for a few reasons. First and foremost, it's tasty, with flavors ranging from piney, earthy, or fruity to spicy or floral. Secondly, it's actually not made from agave, but from a Dasylirion shrub called desert spoon. But most fascinatingly, the production of sotol was banned for 50 years.

Sotol was more commonly made by individuals at home rather than at distilleries, and it was known as a staple in poorer communities. It therefore developed a reputation like that of moonshine in America during the Prohibition: Cheap, badly made, and potentially unsafe to drink. During those early 20th-century years, sotol distillers, or sotoleros, were kidnapped and even killed. From 1944 to 1994, the Mexican government officially forbade it. During the 1980s, these sotoleros organized to peacefully fight back by lobbying the government, finally winning legitimate sotol-production licenses in 1994.