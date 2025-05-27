How To Pair Wine With Salmon
Salmon is such a versatile protein. Whether it's a simple baked honey citrus salmon or a delicious miso salmon recipe, it goes beautifully with so many ingredients and side dishes, including that oh-so-important glass of wine that should be served alongside it. Many of us put a lot of consideration into what wine we should order with our meals, and salmon shouldn't be any different. In fact, it might even deserve more thought. Salmon is a meaty, bold-tasting fish, and a good wine can enhance all of those strong flavors. However, its unique profile also means that unlike most other fish dishes, it goes well with white, red, rosé, and sparkling wine, so it can be tough to narrow down your options.
To start, think about how the salmon was prepared. Erin Henderson, founder and chief sommelier at The Wine Sisters, told Tasting Table that this is the most important consideration when pairing wine with salmon. "Smoked salmon is going to have a different profile than salmon tartare, which will taste different from cedar planked with a maple glaze," she said. Some good wines for smoked salmon include grenache and Champagne, and a light-bodied pinot noir will bring out the smokiness of a grilled salmon. For a bourbon glazed salmon, try a dry riesling or a lambrusco, and if there's a creamy sauce or sushi roll on the menu, try a chardonnay.
Pair wine like a condiment
If you're still unsure which wine to go with, think about finding one with a strong taste. "I always say pair wine like you would a sauce or condiment," says Henderson. "Generally speaking, salmon is full of fat (good-for-you fats, but nonetheless, it's a rich meat.) Therefore, you want a wine that will cut through the fat while having the body to match that of the fish."
Think full-bodied whites and light-bodied reds. The classics are chardonnay if you're craving white or pinot noir for red. If you want to get into the more nitty gritty, an oak-aged chardonnay from California or Australia will complement a richer salmon dish wonderfully, while a chardonnay from Burgundy will act as a more subtle palate cleanser.
For pinot noir, look for a bright, fruit-forward bottle. New Zealand pinot noirs are ideal for grilled or pan-seared salmon, and pinot noirs from Oregon or Burgundy work well with cedar planked salmon. If you want to change it up, a French rosé is perfect for a plain salmon dish. And we ranked 25 rosé wine brands from worst to best if you need some recommendations. Don't panic too much — salmon goes so well with an array of wines, it's just about finding the best one for you.