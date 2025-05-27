How To Pair Wine With Salmon

Salmon is such a versatile protein. Whether it's a simple baked honey citrus salmon or a delicious miso salmon recipe, it goes beautifully with so many ingredients and side dishes, including that oh-so-important glass of wine that should be served alongside it. Many of us put a lot of consideration into what wine we should order with our meals, and salmon shouldn't be any different. In fact, it might even deserve more thought. Salmon is a meaty, bold-tasting fish, and a good wine can enhance all of those strong flavors. However, its unique profile also means that unlike most other fish dishes, it goes well with white, red, rosé, and sparkling wine, so it can be tough to narrow down your options.

To start, think about how the salmon was prepared. Erin Henderson, founder and chief sommelier at The Wine Sisters, told Tasting Table that this is the most important consideration when pairing wine with salmon. "Smoked salmon is going to have a different profile than salmon tartare, which will taste different from cedar planked with a maple glaze," she said. Some good wines for smoked salmon include grenache and Champagne, and a light-bodied pinot noir will bring out the smokiness of a grilled salmon. For a bourbon glazed salmon, try a dry riesling or a lambrusco, and if there's a creamy sauce or sushi roll on the menu, try a chardonnay.