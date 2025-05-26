The Nostalgic Flavor Combo Behind Stanley Tucci's Go-To Midnight Snack

Whether insomnia's got you in its clutches or you've stayed up late to binge-watch your favorite series from start to finish, there's a lot to be said about the comfort of a midnight snack. Even a day filled with fully-fledged meals and wholesome nutrition can sometimes end up with a middle-of-the-night craving, usually for something sweet. Actor Stanley Tucci knows quite a bit about food, kitchen organization tips, and how to satiate your late-night sweet tooth. In an interview shared by Katie Couric on TikTok, Tucci was asked about his favorite late-night snack and shared, "Peanut butter, banana, [and] honey on toasted bread." This nostalgic flavor combo conjures memories of the first PB&J sandwich or even one of Elvis Presley's favorite foods, a peanut butter, banana, and honey sandwich – usually with a generous portion of bacon added.

What is it about Stanley Tucci's all-time fave that makes this midnight snack a cut above the rest? Mostly, it comes down to the interplay of tastes and textures. An ideal meeting between crisp and chewy toast, smooth and creamy peanut butter, tender bananas, and thick, naturally sweet honey, it's a snack perfectly tailored to be fulfilling yet not overly filling. No matter the time of day you'd like to indulge in this snack, you can keep it basic or make it as decadent as you wish.