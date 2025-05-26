The Nostalgic Flavor Combo Behind Stanley Tucci's Go-To Midnight Snack
Whether insomnia's got you in its clutches or you've stayed up late to binge-watch your favorite series from start to finish, there's a lot to be said about the comfort of a midnight snack. Even a day filled with fully-fledged meals and wholesome nutrition can sometimes end up with a middle-of-the-night craving, usually for something sweet. Actor Stanley Tucci knows quite a bit about food, kitchen organization tips, and how to satiate your late-night sweet tooth. In an interview shared by Katie Couric on TikTok, Tucci was asked about his favorite late-night snack and shared, "Peanut butter, banana, [and] honey on toasted bread." This nostalgic flavor combo conjures memories of the first PB&J sandwich or even one of Elvis Presley's favorite foods, a peanut butter, banana, and honey sandwich – usually with a generous portion of bacon added.
What is it about Stanley Tucci's all-time fave that makes this midnight snack a cut above the rest? Mostly, it comes down to the interplay of tastes and textures. An ideal meeting between crisp and chewy toast, smooth and creamy peanut butter, tender bananas, and thick, naturally sweet honey, it's a snack perfectly tailored to be fulfilling yet not overly filling. No matter the time of day you'd like to indulge in this snack, you can keep it basic or make it as decadent as you wish.
Preparing the ultimate midnight snack
To make your own version of Stanley Tucci's go-to snack, it's imperative you start with the right kind of bread. A thickly sliced brioche makes a great base for your peanut butter, but you can always opt for a multigrain seeded bread for something with more nutritional value. If you prefer to grill your bread rather than toast it, pop it on a hot pan on the stovetop for a couple of minutes on each side. Similarly, you can use plain slices of bananas or grill the pieces to let them caramelize for an even more elevated take. Try creamy peanut butter or crunchy to vary the texture, and choose your favorite drizzle of honey to finish everything off.
Change up your peanut butter to almond butter, sunflower butter, or pumpkin seed butter for new flavors. You can also use banana chips in lieu of fresh for extra crunch. As far as other additions, try bacon bits or slices of thick, fried bacon that you've taken care to blot the fat from. On the more nutritious side, a few dollops of plain or vanilla-flavored Greek yogurt would make an excellent addition. You can also add a sprinkle of flax meal or pumpkin seeds for added protein. No matter how you dress this toast up, it's an unbeatable snack that's Stanley Tucci-approved!