The One Thing To Avoid When Storing Cucumbers In The Fridge

Cucumbers are wonderful fruits, despite being primarily treated as a vegetable in the kitchen.We most often use them to bring a fresh crunch to an array of salads. But have you noticed how quickly cucumbers go from firm and bright to mushy and riddled with mold? The way you store them could be the reason for the swift decay.

Reason dictates that your cucumber will be packaged appropriately when you buy it because it has to last on the shelves, so it should last just as well in its original packaging at home, right? Not really. Cucumbers are generally wrapped quite tightly, which means there's no air circulation in the package. Like many fruits and vegetables, cucumbers produce a natural gas called ethylene which causes them to ripen faster. Cucumbers are also very sensitive to ethylene — so if the ethylene trapped in the cucumber's original packaging has nowhere to go, the cucumber will ripen even faster.

Also, because cucumbers are moisture-rich, they can release excess water, or "sweat," if the temperatures around them fluctuate — like a fridge door opening and closing. Along with the trapped air, this moisture can create a humid environment ideal for the growth of bacteria and mold. On the flip side, if the temperatures are too cold the water in the cucumber could freeze and it could develop what are called chilling injuries. So storing your cucumbers in the original packaging should be avoided.