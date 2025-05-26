These Salty-Sweet Chips Make The Perfect Topping For A Salmon Filet

Salmon may be a flavorful fish, but that doesn't mean that the filets shouldn't still be seasoned. The reality is that coating salmon in sauces, herbs, and spices is a must to maximize flavor and ensure an especially delicious result. Should you be in a bit of a flavor rut, however, we recommend revamping salmon with a flavorful (and texturally pleasing!) topping of crushed potato chips. As for which bag to reach for, nothing beats barbecue chips.

Barbecue chips, like many other chip flavors, add textural variety when used to coat fish. Beyond providing an audible crunch that wonderfully contrasts against the flakiness of salmon filets, barbecue chips also enhance flavor drastically. Teeming with depth, the chips are salty yet sweet with a pleasant zestiness and hints of smokiness. Given their intensely nuanced profile, barbecue chips effortlessly boost complexity when worked into a tasty topping for salmon. As a matter of fact, the chips can even underline the umami of the seafood, all while balancing any richness with their subtle tanginess. But, that's not all that makes the flavored chips so great for finishing filets of salmon. Thanks to their bright color, the chips can even amplify aesthetics.

Luckily, working barbecue chips into a topping for salmon is both inexpensive and effortless. That said, there are a few things worth bearing in mind prior to sprinkling the seasoned chips over filets of fresh fish.