These Salty-Sweet Chips Make The Perfect Topping For A Salmon Filet
Salmon may be a flavorful fish, but that doesn't mean that the filets shouldn't still be seasoned. The reality is that coating salmon in sauces, herbs, and spices is a must to maximize flavor and ensure an especially delicious result. Should you be in a bit of a flavor rut, however, we recommend revamping salmon with a flavorful (and texturally pleasing!) topping of crushed potato chips. As for which bag to reach for, nothing beats barbecue chips.
Barbecue chips, like many other chip flavors, add textural variety when used to coat fish. Beyond providing an audible crunch that wonderfully contrasts against the flakiness of salmon filets, barbecue chips also enhance flavor drastically. Teeming with depth, the chips are salty yet sweet with a pleasant zestiness and hints of smokiness. Given their intensely nuanced profile, barbecue chips effortlessly boost complexity when worked into a tasty topping for salmon. As a matter of fact, the chips can even underline the umami of the seafood, all while balancing any richness with their subtle tanginess. But, that's not all that makes the flavored chips so great for finishing filets of salmon. Thanks to their bright color, the chips can even amplify aesthetics.
Luckily, working barbecue chips into a topping for salmon is both inexpensive and effortless. That said, there are a few things worth bearing in mind prior to sprinkling the seasoned chips over filets of fresh fish.
A guide to making the tastiest barbecue chip topping
When it comes to picking the best BBQ chips for the job, the choice depends almost entirely on personal preference as every brand will boast a slightly different flavor profile. You could even experiment with barbecue flavored chips made of sweet potatoes or corn. In any case, we recommend opting for kettle chips (or wavy chips) as they'll provide the most texture as opposed to thinner renditions.
With the chips chosen, the next step is crushing them. Although this can be done by hand with a rolling pin, you could also pop them into a food processor and pulse briefly. Then, simply toss them with some melted butter to bind the chips together. While you could stop there, feel free to keep building on flavor by introducing spices like fiery cayenne and smoked paprika or fresh herbs like cilantro and chives into the mix. Otherwise, add brightness with lime zest or highlight umami with grated parmesan. Want more texture? Toss in pecans or toasted brioche breadcrumbs.
Before scattering the chip mixture over the salmon, one more step must be followed. To ensure the topping doesn't fall off filets, always coat the salmon with a condiment beforehand. Anything from mustard to mayonnaise to maple syrup or barbecue sauce will do the trick. After the filets are coated and topped, all that's left to do is bake until the salmon is flaky and the sweetly salty barbecue topping is nice and crispy!