Large-Format Parmesan-Crusted Salmon Recipe
If you're looking for a dish that's simple to prepare, cooks in a flash, and delivers on flavor, then this Parmesan-crusted salmon recipe is calling your name. After just 10 minutes of prep and 15 minutes in the oven, you'll have an elegant fish dish that is big and impressive enough to entertain guests at a dinner party, yet easy enough to whip up for a weeknight meal with leftovers.
This recipe combines the crunch of panko breadcrumbs with the umami of Parmesan cheese, along with a blend of garlic and seasonings that enhances the naturally rich taste of the salmon. According to recipe developer Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, this dish is proof that a few quality ingredients, plus a bit of technique, can create a memorable meal in a matter of minutes. In the oven, the cheese and breadcrumbs create a crispy crust that crackles upon contact, while keeping the salmon enveloped inside moist and tender. The large-format presentation also means that you won't end up with individual fillets that dry out more quickly. Striking the right balance between simplicity and flavor, this recipe is an easy yet effective way to shake up your typical salmon dinner.
Gather the ingredients for large-format Parmesan-crusted salmon
For this recipe, you'll first need a large fillet of salmon, about 1 pound by weight. From there, you'll use panko breadcrumbs and grated Parmesan cheese to create the crust mixture, seasoned with minced garlic, dried oregano, salt, and black pepper. Melted butter helps the breadcrumb mixture stick to the salmon, and, finally, we suggest that you have lemon wedges ready for a fresh squeeze over the finished dish.
Step 1: Turn on the oven
Preheat oven to 400 F.
Step 2: Combine the crust ingredients
In a small bowl, combine panko, minced garlic, oregano, salt, pepper, ¼ cup Parmesan, and 2 tablespoons melted butter.
Step 3: Prep the salmon for baking
Place salmon skin-side down on a parchment-lined baking sheet and pat dry with a paper towel.
Step 4: Brush on some butter
Brush salmon with remaining 1 tablespoon melted butter.
Step 5: Cover the salmon with the panko mixture
Sprinkle panko mixture all over salmon, covering the top and sides and pressing lightly to adhere.
Step 6: Add some extra Parmesan
Sprinkle most of the remaining ¼ cup Parmesan over the panko mixture, setting a bit aside for topping.
Step 7: Bake
Bake for 12-15 minutes, until salmon flakes easily with a fork.
Step 8: Finish with the remaining Parmesan
Remove from the oven and top with the remaining Parmesan.
Step 9: Serve the salmon with lemon wedges
Serve salmon hot, with lemon wedges on the side for squeezing.
Can I use regular breadcrumbs instead of panko breadcrumbs for crusted salmon?
Yes, you can substitute panko breadcrumbs with regular breadcrumbs for the topping of your Parmesan-crusted salmon. The switch will result in a slight textural difference; panko breadcrumbs are known for their light and airy structure, which gives a distinctive crunch when baked. On the other hand, regular breadcrumbs are typically finer and can lead to a denser crust. Despite this, using regular breadcrumbs will still yield a tasty and satisfying topping for the salmon.
If using regular breadcrumbs, pay extra attention when thoroughly blending them with the seasonings, garlic, Parmesan, and melted butter. This ensures that each bite of the salmon is flavorful and has a pleasant crust, even if it's not quite as crispy as the panko version. Also take care to apply the breadcrumb mixture evenly over the salmon for consistent cooking and texture — otherwise, the fish may not bake evenly.
How do I know when salmon is fully cooked?
Salmon is fully cooked when it reaches an internal temperature of 145 F. The easiest way to check if your salmon has reached 145 F is to use an instant-read internal thermometer, which gives you a quick and accurate reading. Another way to tell is by flaking the salmon with a fork at the thickest part. If it flakes easily and looks mostly opaque in color instead of translucent, it's done.
Whichever technique you use to check for doneness, you don't want to overcook the fish, as salmon can dry out quickly. If you're not sure if it's ready, it's better to undercook it a little because you can always pop it back in the oven if needed. Plus, remember that thanks to residual heat, the internal temperature will bump up a couple degrees even after you take it out. However, if you do bake your fish for too long, fear not: You can use up your overcooked salmon in soups, patties, or fish salads.
What side dishes pair well with Parmesan-crusted salmon?
When considering side dishes to accompany Parmesan-crusted salmon, Prints recommends anything that complements the rich, savory flavors of the fish without overpowering it. A classic choice is a side of steamed vegetables, such as asparagus, broccoli, or green beans, which can be seasoned simply with olive oil, salt, and pepper.
For a heartier complement, consider serving the dish with garlic mashed potatoes or a creamy Parmesan risotto — soft dishes that will contrast with the crunchy texture of the panko crust. A light salad can add a refreshing element to the meal, cutting through the richness of the dish. If you're looking for a grain, wild rice pilaf can be an excellent choice, as it offers a nutty flavor that pairs well with the salmon. For a low-carb option, cauliflower rice or a medley of roasted Mediterranean vegetables would make for flavorful and nutritious sides. Whatever accompaniments you choose, keep the seasonings subtle to ensure the Parmesan-crusted salmon remains the star of the meal.
|Calories per Serving
|201
|Total Fat
|14.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|5.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|49.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|2.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.2 g
|Total Sugars
|0.1 g
|Sodium
|174.4 mg
|Protein
|15.2 g