Large-Format Parmesan-Crusted Salmon Recipe

If you're looking for a dish that's simple to prepare, cooks in a flash, and delivers on flavor, then this Parmesan-crusted salmon recipe is calling your name. After just 10 minutes of prep and 15 minutes in the oven, you'll have an elegant fish dish that is big and impressive enough to entertain guests at a dinner party, yet easy enough to whip up for a weeknight meal with leftovers.

This recipe combines the crunch of panko breadcrumbs with the umami of Parmesan cheese, along with a blend of garlic and seasonings that enhances the naturally rich taste of the salmon. According to recipe developer Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, this dish is proof that a few quality ingredients, plus a bit of technique, can create a memorable meal in a matter of minutes. In the oven, the cheese and breadcrumbs create a crispy crust that crackles upon contact, while keeping the salmon enveloped inside moist and tender. The large-format presentation also means that you won't end up with individual fillets that dry out more quickly. Striking the right balance between simplicity and flavor, this recipe is an easy yet effective way to shake up your typical salmon dinner.