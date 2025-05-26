McDonald's K-Cups Vs Starbucks K-Cups: Which Brand Is More Affordable?

Keurig's K-Cups have been around long enough that there are all sorts of unusual flavors and collaborations from some pretty unexpected brands. Remember the IHOP Signature Blend K-Cups or the Cinnabon Caramel Pecan K-Cups (neither of which ranked very highly on our list of 26 Keurig K-Cup coffee pods)? Well-known brands like McDonald's and Starbucks make their own K-Cups, too, on top of the ground coffee both businesses have sold for years, but which is more affordable?

If we compare the price of a 24-count box of McDonald's Breakfast Blend Coffee K-Cups (which goes for about $18.99) with a 22-count box of Starbucks Breakfast Blend Coffee K-Cups (which goes for $20.99), we can conclude that McDonald's McCafe pods are the more affordable option. There aren't too many overlapping flavors between the two brands, but comparing the McDonald's French Roast Coffee K-Cups with the Starbucks French Roast Coffee K-Cups demonstrates the same results and price differences. Even when comparing decaf K-Cups between McDonald's and Starbucks, McDonald's still comes out on top with the most bang for your buck.