One Of The Worst Steak Sauce Brands Is From A Top Tier Grocery Store

Many grocery stores are experts at mimicking the flavor of expensive name-brand products and selling them at a cheaper price. These products are often packaged without frills to account for their low cost while others make it a point to stand out from the crowd to entice shoppers to ditch their expensive faves for a new kid on the block. However, some simply miss the mark and are lacking in both character and quality. One such product is the 365 steak sauce from top tier grocery store Whole Foods.

The second worst in our ranking of 11 steak sauces, this condiment had a distinct vinegary character and acidic twang. The initial taste was pretty-close to the savory flavors of A1 petered out quickly into something that was sweet and flat. There was little dimension to this sauce, which was sad considering that this private label condiment could've delivered something new and created its own characterful niche in the market. Instead of showcasing what could've been a hint of potential charm, this sauce veered into generic and had little backbone. While it definitely costs less than brand name steak sauces, its cheaper price point is evident in its overall flavor. You'd be much better off spending a few more pennies on a name brand sauce.