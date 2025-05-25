3 Chef-Approved Tips For Making Restaurant-Quality Gyros At Home

The 4 popular cuts of meat used in gyros are traditionally lamb, beef, pork, and chicken. Every type of meat encompasses numerous cuts, each with specific fat-to-muscle ratios that affect tenderness and flavor. For homemade gyros, chef Jones says, "The goal is to have meat that stays juicy and flavorful when roasted on a vertical spit or grilled." Both of these dry cooking methods pose a risk of drying out meat. The traditional rotisserie method requires low temperatures and long cooking times, so you need to look for cuts of meat that benefit from low and slow cooking.

As lamb is perhaps the most widespread gyro meat that you will always see on a spit, chef Jones doesn't break with tradition, stating "A leg of lamb is a classic for traditional gyros, as it is rich, tender, flavorful and can be cooked for a long time without drying out." Leg of lamb is an affordable cut of meat that's known for its versatility, and you can buy it with or without the bone. It'll become ultra tender and flavorful with a low and slow cooking method.

That said, lamb has a gamey flavor that isn't for everyone. So Jones says, "If you prefer chicken, thighs are the best choice as they similarly maintain their juiciness after a long cooking time." We follow chef Jones' advice by using chicken thighs in our recipe for easy chicken gyros.