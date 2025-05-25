Your Starbucks Chai Latte Has More Sugar Than You Think. Here's How To Cut It Down

A chai latte is one of Starbucks' most popular drinks, and we completely understand why. The sweet, spiced beverage is the very definition of cozy, making it a go-to order for countless customers. While its sweetness has attracted plenty of fans, it can be a drawback for people limiting their sugar intake.

Starbucks' grande-sized chai latte contains 42 grams of sugar, which is significantly higher than the 29 grams in the coffee chain's other hot tea lattes. There's no set amount of sugar a person should have per day, but the Dietary Guidelines for Americans caps it at 50 grams for a 2,000-calorie diet and the American Heart Association sets the limit at 36 grams. Either way, a chai latte isn't the best beverage for people watching how much sugar they consume. The high amount stems from the brand's sugar and honey-filled chai concentrate, the ingredient that makes Starbucks chai lattes distinct.

To get the same spiced taste without the extra sugar, order a regular chai tea, instead. It features the same cinnamon, clove, cardamom, and ginger flavors of a chai latte, but with better control over how much sugar you add. You can replicate the creaminess of the chai latte by adding steamed milk or frothed milk and sweetening it to your liking with stevia, honey, or turbinado sugar packets.