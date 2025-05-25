Transform Your Dates Into A Sweet Snack With Just 3 Ingredients

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You need a sweet snack. But not just any random snack, and certainly not those artificially cloying treats that cluster the grocery aisle. You want something that offers a naturally sugary taste, with just enough richness to satisfy the sweet tooth, mellowed out by a soothing delicacy to not overwhelm the palate. This balancing act might sound quite demanding, but you can easily achieve it with only a box of dates and two other simple essentials: chocolate and a cooking oil (often coconut oil). When these three ingredients come together, date bark is the result, and it's one worth fawning over.

Dates' most defining feature is their intricate sweet taste. It's not subtle and laced with tart notes like berries, or vibrant in the way that peaches and mangoes tend to be. It's a total sugary league of its own, with an intense depth that reminisces of caramel and molasses. There are quite a few types of date fruits, but for chocolate bark in particular, medjool dates are a common option. Soft, large, and packed with a rich sweetness, they make the perfect star of this sweet snack show.

Chocolate, in a way, is the opposite of this fruit. It's bold, dark, a little nutty, and distinctively bittersweet. These harsh edges play off the dates' charming, sweet tone, and you get a snack that adorns the allure of a grand, decadent dessert — all gathered in bite-sized pieces that are so easy to make.