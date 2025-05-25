Elevate Your Jiffy Cornbread Mix With This Genius Hack From 1987
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Jiffy's corn muffin mix has been a pantry staple since the 1930s, offering a quick blend to make full-sized or mini muffins, or standard cornbread, with the simple additions of 1/3 cup of milk and an egg. Its simplicity is perhaps what makes it such a go-to for pairing with dishes like fried chicken, pork ribs, and, of course, chili. It's even the brand behind Sunny Anderson's famous Peachy Jalapeño Cornbread. But if you're looking to elevate the flavor of your next batch, there's a secret hidden back in 1987.
As shared by B. Dylan Hollis on TikTok, five secret cornbreads of Nebraska were shared in the 1987 publication "Howells Nebraska Centennial Cookbook," including a recipe for "Sloppy Bread." The 3-2-1 recipe was simple, requiring just three eggs, two boxes of Jiffy's corn muffin mix, and one 15-ounce can of sloppy Joe sauce.
To make the "Sloppy Bread," simply mix up the three ingredients and pour the batter into a greased 13x9 pan. Then, after cooking the blend for 20 to 23 minutes, slice and enjoy.
Other secret cornbreads of Nebraska
In addition to sharing the "Sloppy Bread" recipe, Hollis also posted a video on TikTok about another secret cornbread, ranch cornbread. Like the previous recipe, this second dish was written in 3-2-1 format with three eggs, two boxes of Jiffy's corn muffin mix, and a 16-ounce bottle of ranch dressing. In a third video shared to his TikTok, again, a 3-2-1 recipe was shared, but with the addition of a 15-ounce jar of Cheez Whiz. While similar cooking methods are shared for each recipe, it is a good idea to microwave the Cheez Whiz before using as it can be quite stiff straight out of the jar.
With three of the five secret cornbreads of Nebraska revealed, one wouldn't be amiss to wonder what the other two additions could be. Unfortunately, "Howells Nebraska Centennial Cookbook" is quite difficult to track down. And, while a Reddit thread requesting more cornbread secrets was posted months ago, no answers regarding the last two dishes have been revealed. Luckily, there are plenty of other cornbread recipes you'll crave over and over again – and just as many boxed cornbread mixes to help you make them.