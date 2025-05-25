The Easiest 2-Ingredient Chicken Marinade For A Burst Of Bold Flavor

Given the fact that it's naturally bland in taste, seasoning chicken can sometimes be challenging for those who want to reach beyond the basic poultry spice blend, but don't know where to begin. Marinating your chicken beforehand will help whatever flavors you use to fully infuse, and it certainly pays to marinate a cut of meat in yogurt, which acts as a natural tenderizer. Keeping this in mind, yogurt is one half of a simple, two-ingredient marinade for a bold and unforgettable chicken dinner. You can pair the yogurt of your choosing with a hearty shake of baharat blend, one of a number of seasonings from around the world you should try if you haven't yet.

Taking approximately one-half cup of your favorite plain yogurt and two tablespoons of seasoning — in this case, baharat — creates a dynamic duo of contrasting yet complementary flavors, perfect for tenderizing your chicken and infusing a lot of great taste. A staple spice blend of Middle Eastern cooking, baharat is traditionally composed of coriander, cardamom, paprika, nutmeg, cloves, cinnamon, and black pepper, with some regional variations including Turkish blends that add mint and North African blends that add dried rosebuds. This combination of flavors makes for an unforgettable mixture of sweet, savory, and spicy notes that will effortlessly elevate your chicken to delicious new heights.