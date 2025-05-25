The Easiest 2-Ingredient Chicken Marinade For A Burst Of Bold Flavor
Given the fact that it's naturally bland in taste, seasoning chicken can sometimes be challenging for those who want to reach beyond the basic poultry spice blend, but don't know where to begin. Marinating your chicken beforehand will help whatever flavors you use to fully infuse, and it certainly pays to marinate a cut of meat in yogurt, which acts as a natural tenderizer. Keeping this in mind, yogurt is one half of a simple, two-ingredient marinade for a bold and unforgettable chicken dinner. You can pair the yogurt of your choosing with a hearty shake of baharat blend, one of a number of seasonings from around the world you should try if you haven't yet.
Taking approximately one-half cup of your favorite plain yogurt and two tablespoons of seasoning — in this case, baharat — creates a dynamic duo of contrasting yet complementary flavors, perfect for tenderizing your chicken and infusing a lot of great taste. A staple spice blend of Middle Eastern cooking, baharat is traditionally composed of coriander, cardamom, paprika, nutmeg, cloves, cinnamon, and black pepper, with some regional variations including Turkish blends that add mint and North African blends that add dried rosebuds. This combination of flavors makes for an unforgettable mixture of sweet, savory, and spicy notes that will effortlessly elevate your chicken to delicious new heights.
Making the most of your marinade
For the absolute best marinated chicken, keep it quick and simple, which this two-ingredient yogurt and spice blend does. Start with your favorite cuts of chicken and pat each piece dry with a paper towel to remove excess moisture. Place your chicken pieces in a bowl and toss with the marinade, rubbing the yogurt and spice mixture in by hand and, if the skin is still on, getting it under the skin to ensure full coverage. You can also do this with a whole chicken by generously coating the outside and under the skin with your marinade.
Once your chicken is fully coated, you should leave it in the fridge to rest and let the flavors fully penetrate the meat. It's advised to let chicken marinate for at least 30 minutes prior to cooking, though four to five hours is ideal. Knowing the acidity of the yogurt and bold baharat spices will both help to tenderize and flavor the chicken — the longer you let it rest, the better. Bake and either broil or grill your chicken to succulent perfection, ensuring it's reached an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Once you try it, this two-ingredient marinade will become a regular go-to in your meal rotation.