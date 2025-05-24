The Absolute Best Long Drink Flavor Tastes Like Summer In A Can

It feels like Long Drinks have taken over since they were launched in the U.S. in 2018. The canned cocktails, which were inspired by a popular Finnish drink of the same name, are available in over 45,000 American stores across nearly every state, and a variety of flavors have been released in the past few years. Tasting Table tried them all, ranking seven Long Drink flavors from worst to best. Surprisingly, it wasn't the traditional citrus that topped the list, but a much fruitier flavor: peach.

Made with gin and natural peach and juniper berry flavors, plus some carrot juice for color, the peach Long Drink promises to taste crisp and mildly sweet. Our expert tester thought it delivered on all fronts. The peach worked perfectly with the gin, providing some balance to the strong, botanical undertones. The sweetness level was just right, and you could tell that it was created using natural ingredients. Even the carbonation level seemed better than the other options available, perhaps because the flavors paired so well with bubbles.