The Absolute Best Long Drink Flavor Tastes Like Summer In A Can
It feels like Long Drinks have taken over since they were launched in the U.S. in 2018. The canned cocktails, which were inspired by a popular Finnish drink of the same name, are available in over 45,000 American stores across nearly every state, and a variety of flavors have been released in the past few years. Tasting Table tried them all, ranking seven Long Drink flavors from worst to best. Surprisingly, it wasn't the traditional citrus that topped the list, but a much fruitier flavor: peach.
Made with gin and natural peach and juniper berry flavors, plus some carrot juice for color, the peach Long Drink promises to taste crisp and mildly sweet. Our expert tester thought it delivered on all fronts. The peach worked perfectly with the gin, providing some balance to the strong, botanical undertones. The sweetness level was just right, and you could tell that it was created using natural ingredients. Even the carbonation level seemed better than the other options available, perhaps because the flavors paired so well with bubbles.
A perfect peach cocktail
Finland's iconic long drink was created in 1952 in order to quickly serve spectators at that year's Olympic Games, which were held in Helsinki. The cocktail, called "lonkero" in Finnish, is traditionally made with gin and grapefruit soda. The long drink is its own category of drink in Finland, like beer or hard seltzers, and it's only sold pre-made in cans, bottles, or on tap.
Co-founders Evan Burns, Sakari Manninen, Mikael Taipale, and Ere Partanen have found major success since launching their version of the drink in the U.S, partnering with big celebrities like Miles Teller and Rickie Fowler. They kept the flavor options the same for almost four years before introducing the peach flavor. It was originally sold as part of a limited release, but they brought it back permanently due to demand, working with Finnish companies to refine the recipe so that the drink remained traditional.
We're more than happy that it's now a permanent fixture, as are other loyal customers. Some Reddit users have called it their favorite flavor, while online reviewers have recommended adding some peach schnapps for a refreshing summer cocktail. TikTok users have even mixed the peach Long Drink in a protein shake. We might stick to drinking it straight, but there really are no rules in summertime!