The Nostalgic Fruit Snack Brand You Should Really Avoid

Change isn't always a good thing. Even more than its flavor, Gusher's fans know that the treat is more about its "double texture" — the tough, chewy exterior and liquid, sticky interior filling. Biting into a Gusher is a sensory joyride. At least, it's supposed to be. In Tasting Table's ranking of 14 iconic fruit snack brands, Gusher's tropical fruit-flavored snacks fell to last place. These fruit snacks didn't deliver on the Gusher textural promise, and if you're craving the "gush" in the moniker, don't hold your breath.

As our reviewer noted, even though Gusher's is famous for its "acquired texture" (which some folks love more than others), "I didn't get the squirt of fruit flavor that I was expecting when I bit into one." The Gusher's website promises "a juicy center that bursts open with yummy liquid." Unfortunately, customer reviews on the site are still waiting on that promise to come to fruity fruition. "[N]o gush inside. [W]aste of money," writes one frustrated foodie. Another review echoes, "There needs to be A LOT more gooooo in the gusher like this is a crime."

The Gusher's flavor was pretty lousy, too. As we mentioned in our review, Gusher's clocked in more "sickeningly sweet" than any other fruit snack in our taste test, ultimately coming off more like a candy than something foodies could confidently call a fruit snack. Price and portable convenience are the only redemptive qualities here.