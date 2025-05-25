The Temperature Trick To Prevent Texture Disasters In Your Gluten-Free Baked Goods

Gluten-free baking has come a long way over the years. While celiac-friendly breads and cakes were once known for being dry and crumbly, things have changed, and the gluten-free market is thriving thanks to improved recipes. Modern advancements have led to breakthroughs in terms of the ingredients that can be used to amp up gluten-free recipes, and we've finally figured out how to deal with any structural issues involved with excluding gluten from a baked good. This doesn't mean that disasters can't occur, but there is one thing you can do to help prevent textural issues: Turn the oven down.

Gluten-free baked goods tend to brown faster, so many recipes call for a lower oven temperature than the average. If the recipe you're using doesn't specify this, Pastry Chef Alysha Dinatale of The Goddess & Grocer in Chicago recommends reducing the temperature by about 25 degrees.

"Gluten-free baked goods often need a bit of finesse when it comes to oven times and temperature. Lower the oven temp by about 25 degrees Fahrenheit and bake a little longer," she told Tasting Table."Think of gluten-free flours as the delicate flower of the baking world — they brown faster, so lowering the oven temp prevents that too-dark crust while giving the inside a chance to bake through."