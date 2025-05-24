Turn Store-Bought Bratwursts Into Ridiculously Flavorful Burgers With One Simple Trick
One of the biggest backyard barbecue conundrums is deciding between dining on a juicy bratwurst or a savory hamburger. To that we say, why choose? Create a mashup of the two — a brat burger, if you will — for the best of both worlds. But, rather than go to the effort of grinding and seasoning pork (and perhaps, veal) to mimic that of a German sausage, take a shortcut by removing and reshaping the mince from store-bought brats.
Transforming brats into burgers has a bunch of benefits. Along with skyrocketing flavor, brat-based patties are also juicier than all-beef burgers due to the bratwurst's unique blend of seasonings and elevated fat content. Shaping the sausages into burgers also makes the brats simpler to prepare since the meat is already seasoned and will be able to cook evenly and quickly without the risk of casings splitting or squirting. Reshaping them can even make them easier to eat, given that burger buns accommodate toppings better than hot dog buns, proving yet again that forming the sausages into patties is the superior way to enjoy bratwurst.
For the best results, slice uncooked brats lengthwise and carefully remove the meat inside the casing. Using your hands or a ring mold, shape the mince into circular patties. Generally, a 5-pack of brats will yield about four slender burgers or several smaller sliders. Otherwise, increase the amount of meat to about 1.5 pounds for a thicker patty.
A guide to making the best brat burger
Whether you opt for store-bought brats sold at supermarkets or artisanal links found at the butcher shop, any bratwurst can be used as a base for burger patties. When determining what to buy, however, we do recommend paying attention to the ingredients list. The best brats should consist of quality meat with a reasonable ratio of fat and few additives. For the freshest links, always seek out rosy colored sausages with moist (not slimy) casings and a faintly savory aroma.
While brats are quite flavorful, there's an opportunity to amplify complexity when molding the mince into patties. Beyond seasoning with salt and pepper, increase the quantities of spices — nutmeg, caraway, coriander, garlic powder, and the like — already present in the links for more intensity. You could even introduce other seasonings like vibrant lemon pepper or spicy jerk seasoning for dimension or add texture with spicy jalapeños, decadent cheddar, or earthy mushrooms.
When it comes to dressing brat burgers, you could layer them with the same toppings and condiments used on a beef burger. But, we recommend dressing the patties like brats and piling on typical toppings like sauerkraut, beer-braised onions, peppers or mustard. That said, any number of tasty toppings from sweetly sliced apples to a dollop of potato salad or a drizzle of curry ketchup can also complement the richly savory flavors of the burgers. Of course, serving brat burgers with an icy cold beer won't hurt, either!