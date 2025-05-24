Turn Store-Bought Bratwursts Into Ridiculously Flavorful Burgers With One Simple Trick

One of the biggest backyard barbecue conundrums is deciding between dining on a juicy bratwurst or a savory hamburger. To that we say, why choose? Create a mashup of the two — a brat burger, if you will — for the best of both worlds. But, rather than go to the effort of grinding and seasoning pork (and perhaps, veal) to mimic that of a German sausage, take a shortcut by removing and reshaping the mince from store-bought brats.

Transforming brats into burgers has a bunch of benefits. Along with skyrocketing flavor, brat-based patties are also juicier than all-beef burgers due to the bratwurst's unique blend of seasonings and elevated fat content. Shaping the sausages into burgers also makes the brats simpler to prepare since the meat is already seasoned and will be able to cook evenly and quickly without the risk of casings splitting or squirting. Reshaping them can even make them easier to eat, given that burger buns accommodate toppings better than hot dog buns, proving yet again that forming the sausages into patties is the superior way to enjoy bratwurst.

For the best results, slice uncooked brats lengthwise and carefully remove the meat inside the casing. Using your hands or a ring mold, shape the mince into circular patties. Generally, a 5-pack of brats will yield about four slender burgers or several smaller sliders. Otherwise, increase the amount of meat to about 1.5 pounds for a thicker patty.