Does Canned Sauerkraut Still Have Probiotics?

You've probably been taught all your life that bacteria are the bad guys — the little microorganisms dead set on making you sick or ruining your leftovers. While this may be true, not all bacteria are the bad guys; just look at probiotics. Probiotics are live bacteria that can have positive effects on your gastrointestinal tract or other bodily functions. They're more prevalent in some foods than others, such as probiotic-filled cottage cheese and yogurts, but you can also spot probiotics in some unexpected places, like pickles or sauerkraut.

While fresh sauerkraut normally contains a healthy dose of probiotics, it's important to note that canned sauerkraut does not contain nearly as much, if any. Canned sauerkraut is pasteurized, which may be great for extending the savory snack's shelf life but is bad for the live bacteria that gives sauerkraut its good name (there's a big difference between the raw and canned sauerkraut). Sauerkraut develops its beneficial probiotics during the fermentation process, since the product is essentially just pickled cabbage. So not only does the canning and pasteurization process kill off healthy bacteria during heating, it also cuts the fermentation time in half, which means the probiotics have less time to develop.