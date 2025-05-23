How To Get Gluten-Free Flour To Rise

On a good day, getting dough to rise with traditional flour can feel like a miracle of science. It's all about precision, the perfect amounts of flour, yeast, and warmth. Still, there are plenty of bread baking mistakes that everyone makes when they're starting with a bread baking hobby. When it comes to using gluten-free flour, the dough rising process can be even harder thanks to the substitution and lack of ingredients in alternative flours.

We spoke to expert pastry chef Alysha Dinatale from The Goddess and Grocer, who empathized with the difficulties of getting gluten-free flour to rise. "Getting a good rise with gluten-free flour can feel like trying to make a soufflé on a windy day — but it's doable," she encouraged. There are certain steps you can take to ensure success: Dinatale recommends keeping the dough "slightly warmer to really activate the yeast." This is because it's working harder with that gluten-free flour. She also advises, "Don't skip the xanthan gum or psyllium husk." These ingredients "act like glue, holding those air pockets in place so your dough can rise without collapsing."