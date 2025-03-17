Make Perfect Gluten-Free Sourdough With This Expert-Approved Flour Blend

For people living with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity, it can be a challenge finding the right foods that may be gluten-free. One of the big culprits in aggravating the painful abdominal reactions associated with eating gluten is bread, particularly breads made with wheat, rye, or barley flour. As gluten intolerance has increased, there are many gluten-free bread options and gluten-free flours to choose from.

Sourdough bread isn't usually included in a gluten-free diet, but we asked Nathan Myhrvold, founder of Modernist Cuisine and co-author of "Modernist Bread at Home" about the flour blend he uses for baking gluten-free sourdough bread. "In gluten-free baking, the best results come from blending various flours and adding other agents to help the dough maintain an elastic structure while rising," Myhrvold told Tasting Table. "Our basic gluten-free flour blend, for example, has seven required ingredients, plus a few optional 'improvers.'"

Myhrvold's gluten-free flour blend combines white rice flour, brown rice flour, cornstarch, tapioca starch, and glutinous rice flour. "Don't be put off by the word glutinous," Myhrvold explained, "because the flour doesn't contain any gluten. In the case of rice and rice flour, 'glutinous' simply refers to the stickiness of the rice." The glutinous rice is an important component in his flour mix because when it's hydrated in the dough and baked, it mimics gluten's signature chewiness in regular bread. However, glutinous rice has a strong flavor that wouldn't make an appetizing loaf on its own, and so it's best to mix it with other flours.