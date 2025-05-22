The Easy Addition That Makes Fish Chowder Ultra-Rich And Luxurious
A creamy base of milk, stock, and herbs brimming with briny seafood flavors, a good fish chowder takes time and thoughtfulness to prepare. One of the best things about fish chowder is that it's endlessly customizable. From the fish and seafood you choose to any additional ingredients mixed into the soup, you can make it as simple or indulgent as you wish. One way to add a taste of luxurious flavor to your fish chowder is by using canned evaporated milk. You only need a 12-ounce can to give your next batch of fish chowder a serious upgrade.
Evaporated milk has been heated to reduce its water content and produce a thicker substance, making it ideal for sweet and savory dishes. In the context of a fish chowder, it will help to thicken the soup and add just a hint of sweetness without overpowering the existing savory flavors, creating a much more complex flavor profile. Additionally, using a mixture of evaporated milk and butter makes a perfect soup base to complement the rich fish dish, either in place of or in addition to heavy cream.
Making the ultimate fish chowder with evaporated milk
Much like using whole fish filets instead of scraps is recommended for the very best fish chowder, incorporating evaporated milk will give your soup an even more sumptuous taste. Because evaporated milk is thicker than regular milk, working with it requires a bit more patience and a sturdy spatula to make sure you've pried every last drop from the can. It's a good idea to add evaporated milk as your fish is simmering in the pot to let the flavors meld together.
A single can of evaporated milk simply elevates all of your favorite ingredients with its naturally robust flavor and thicker consistency. Try it in a Nordic fish chowder recipe to complement the briny and herby flavors, keeping in mind that this will provide a contrasting element of subtle sweetness. You can also swap it in place of the heavy cream in a smoked salmon and leek soup recipe to give it a major lift.