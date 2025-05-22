Give Your Cheez-It Crackers A Flavorful Kick With This Reddit Tip

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For a quick and easy nosh suited to party time or anytime, reach for a box of cheese crackers. The toasty flavor of Cheez-Its is iconic and unbeatable, making plenty of room for experimenting with different toppings and additions that play off of the established flavor profile. If you're looking for new ways to make your Cheez-Its a little more toasty and delicious, try a simple Reddit hack that draws inspiration from Alabama fire crackers, a crowd-pleasing Southern snack that couldn't be easier to make. Season your crackers with some chili-infused olive oil, Italian seasoning, and red pepper flakes and spread them on a baking sheet before popping them into the oven for about 20 minutes at around 250 degrees Fahrenheit. It's a surefire way to add the most toasty texture and irresistible flavor to your crackers.

Much like giving saltine crackers a crave-worthy makeover by frying them in canola oil, a little creativity goes a long way to elevate a simple batch of store-bought crackers to new heights. Baking will definitely provide more of a toasty flavor and feel than frying, but you can enhance your Cheez-It crackers however you see fit. It's also super easy to infuse olive oil, meaning that you can test out different flavor combinations of oils and seasonings to see what tastes best to you.