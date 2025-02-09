Give Saltine Crackers A Crave-Worthy Makeover With One Common Oil

The humble saltine gets somewhat of a bad rap as a common sick day food, frequently used to settle an upset stomach alongside a can of ginger ale. Though it's advisable to always keep a box of crackers in your pantry, saltines aren't necessarily the crackers you'd reach for first if you really want to wow your dinner guests. With gratitude to traditional Southern cooking, however, there's a simple and effective way to take saltines to new heights of snackable sensation, making them a party menu must-have. Frying saltines in canola oil amplifies both the salty taste and crunchy texture of the ho-hum cracker, giving it new life on your next grazing board or charcuterie platter.

Fried saltines are a staple of the South for good reason. They are easy to prepare and utterly customizable with seasonings, spices, and additional toppings of your choosing. This sets the stage to use your crackers in just about any flavor of dip imaginable. Using canola oil is key here as it is a neutral oil with a high smoke point and is so commonly used that it's likely already in your pantry.

Carefully heat up your canola oil in a skillet until it reaches 350 degrees Fahrenheit before adding the saltines and frying them to a perfectly crisp golden brown color. While the saltines are still hot, sprinkle on your favorite toppings and let everything cool before enjoying the fried crackers.