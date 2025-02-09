Give Saltine Crackers A Crave-Worthy Makeover With One Common Oil
The humble saltine gets somewhat of a bad rap as a common sick day food, frequently used to settle an upset stomach alongside a can of ginger ale. Though it's advisable to always keep a box of crackers in your pantry, saltines aren't necessarily the crackers you'd reach for first if you really want to wow your dinner guests. With gratitude to traditional Southern cooking, however, there's a simple and effective way to take saltines to new heights of snackable sensation, making them a party menu must-have. Frying saltines in canola oil amplifies both the salty taste and crunchy texture of the ho-hum cracker, giving it new life on your next grazing board or charcuterie platter.
Fried saltines are a staple of the South for good reason. They are easy to prepare and utterly customizable with seasonings, spices, and additional toppings of your choosing. This sets the stage to use your crackers in just about any flavor of dip imaginable. Using canola oil is key here as it is a neutral oil with a high smoke point and is so commonly used that it's likely already in your pantry.
Carefully heat up your canola oil in a skillet until it reaches 350 degrees Fahrenheit before adding the saltines and frying them to a perfectly crisp golden brown color. While the saltines are still hot, sprinkle on your favorite toppings and let everything cool before enjoying the fried crackers.
Making the most of your fried saltines
Safely frying your saltine crackers in canola oil is the most effort required to prepare these simple snacks. Working with care, frying your sleeve of crackers in small batches to prevent overcrowding in the pan, and finally, setting everything out either on a paper towel or wire rack after frying will allow you to season your saltines while they are still hot. As for seasonings, you can't go wrong with a basic mix of salt and pepper, but if you want to really amp up the taste and flavor your crackers to suit whatever dip or cheeses you're planning on pairing to them, get creative with a sprinkle and shake of some of your favorite seasoning blends.
Use a generous helping of beau monde seasoning on your freshly fried saltine crackers for a robust blend of earthy and herbal flavors, which would pair well dipped into a bowl of beau monde dip with sour cream and mayonnaise. Turn up the heat with a sprinkle of hot paprika or red cayenne pepper and pair this with a bleu cheese dressing or dip. Mix sweet with heat by topping your fried saltines with a dusting of brown sugar and red chili flakes, which would make it an excellent accompaniment to a mild cheese like white cheddar. However you wish to fry and flavor your saltines, starting with the right oil and a taste for adventure will make them your new favorite appetizer.