The Absolute Best Frozen Shrimp Are Wild-Caught And Delicious

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether it's the wrong season or you live far from the ocean, frozen shrimp are a great resource for a tasty seafood meal. While we've got many tips for cooking frozen shrimp, it all starts with choosing the right brand. So we tasted and ranked frozen shrimp brands and found that the absolute best frozen shrimp brand is Northern Chef.

Our ranking relied on many different factors other than simply taste, texture, and meatiness. We also looked at price, sustainability practices, and the diversity of shrimp products each brand offers. With all these factors in mind, Northern Chef was a clear winner, with multiple frozen shrimp options like Boom Boom Shrimp with Thai chili sauce and Coconut Shrimp, both with gluten-free breading that was light and crispy. However, Northern Chef Wild Baja shrimp are the true winners that landed the brand our number one ranking.

These wild-caught shrimp are caught off the coast of Baja California and certifiably sustainable, receiving the coveted Marine Stewardship Council seal for best fishing practices. Apart from feeling good about buying shrimp that isn't overfished or farmed, the Baja wild-caught shrimp are absolutely delicious. They're giant, ultra meaty, and taste like they're fresh out of the ocean. You wouldn't know they came from a frozen bag; a quick saute rendered these frozen shrimp perfectly plump and springy with a savory, umami-rich flavor that's anything but fishy. Plus, they're cooked (though you can also buy frozen raw shrimp), deveined and peeled, saving you a bunch of preparation time.