Wintergreen Vs Peppermint: How Do These Flavors Differ?

Mint is one of the most well-known flavors on earth, adding freshness and the whisper of menthol to chocolate, cookies, ice cream, drinks, tea, and flavored coffee. Different types of mint have subtle differences in flavor, from the sweet, mild, and uplifting flavor of spearmint, to the zesty essence of orange mint, to the distinctly chocolatey nuance of chocolate mint. The two mint flavors that are probably most often used in the culinary world are peppermint and wintergreen.

Peppermint is easily recognizable for its strong, cool, and refreshing taste due to the menthol and eucalyptol it contains. Wintergreen is sweeter than peppermint and has a warmer flavor as opposed to the stark coolness of mint. Interestingly, peppermint is a hybrid of spearmint and watermint, while wintergreen isn't even part of the mint family. It's actually a type of heath (the family Ericaceae), but has an aromatic compound in the leaves and berries called methyl salicylate, which gives it a distinctly minty flavor. And the oils from wintergreen have been found to bring wonderful minty flavors to food products.

Peppermint is more versatile and can be used in its natural form, and its oils and extracts are often used in foods and drinks. The leaves and oils are used to bring a minty freshness to salads, sauces like mint jelly, and dips, and are incorporated into cooked dishes such as stews and curries. You'll also often find mint leaves tucked in cocktails like the classic mint julep. Peppermint extracts and oils are also found in all manner of desserts from cakes and frosting to smoothies and pies.