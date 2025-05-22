The Genius Way To Have Hot Dogs For Breakfast Too
It all starts with a package of hot dogs. Toss the tasty processed sausages onto the grill or a sizzling pan, and within a heartbeat, you're all set for a good time. They're the unrelenting force behind the success of your cookouts, the irreplaceable part of exhilarating game days, and sometimes, the unexpected star of an otherwise boring breakfast. But don't just shove them in between soft bread buns and call it a day. Throw them into your breakfast hash and you can start your morning in the most spectacular way.
You just can't go wrong with adding hot dogs to breakfast hash. They go straight from the fridge to the frying pan, already cooked and only in need of a reheat. Whether you're cooking them fresh or just using up your leftover hot dogs, they're always convenient.
You also don't need to build the flavors from scratch with sausages. They come ready for battle, armed with salty, smoky notes that absorb all those spices and condiments. On the textural front, they're exactly what you need for a versatile hash. You already have the starchy potatoes, yolky eggs, and crunchy bits of vegetables. The only missing piece? A meaty chewy crispness that hot dogs deliver, with a bonus softness once you've bitten through the casing.
Make your breakfast hash worth waking up to
Breakfast hash is one of those dishes that will easily adapt to just about anything. Adding hot dogs to it doesn't require you to change much of the usual routine, except for adding the quick step of quickly searing the sausages beforehand, then chopping them and throwing them into the pan. The remaining ingredients, as always, are potatoes, vegetables, and eggs, all tossed in a bunch of spices and condiments.
That said, you can always throw in a few other additions, especially ingredients from previous dinners for a budget-friendly twist. Recruit leftover fries to make your breakfast hash more filling and flavorful rather than letting them sit limply in the fridge for days. The same goes for roasted vegetables, which are already flavored to perfection, so rest assured you won't end up with a bland dish. And bacon? There's always room for a few crumbled pieces to bring even more excitement to every bite.
Hot dogs also work for more than just classic breakfast hash. In a spicy, smoky skillet of poblano potato breakfast hash, it's the curveball no one saw coming but will love anyway. A sweet-potato hash is another great choice if you want something other than the usual potato combos. With the hot dogs and potatoes already there, just throw in beans, chile peppers, and cheese to create your very own rendition of cowboy hash.