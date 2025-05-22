The Genius Way To Have Hot Dogs For Breakfast Too

It all starts with a package of hot dogs. Toss the tasty processed sausages onto the grill or a sizzling pan, and within a heartbeat, you're all set for a good time. They're the unrelenting force behind the success of your cookouts, the irreplaceable part of exhilarating game days, and sometimes, the unexpected star of an otherwise boring breakfast. But don't just shove them in between soft bread buns and call it a day. Throw them into your breakfast hash and you can start your morning in the most spectacular way.

You just can't go wrong with adding hot dogs to breakfast hash. They go straight from the fridge to the frying pan, already cooked and only in need of a reheat. Whether you're cooking them fresh or just using up your leftover hot dogs, they're always convenient.

You also don't need to build the flavors from scratch with sausages. They come ready for battle, armed with salty, smoky notes that absorb all those spices and condiments. On the textural front, they're exactly what you need for a versatile hash. You already have the starchy potatoes, yolky eggs, and crunchy bits of vegetables. The only missing piece? A meaty chewy crispness that hot dogs deliver, with a bonus softness once you've bitten through the casing.