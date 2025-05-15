The Beloved American Fast Food Chain Opening Its First Location In The Emerald Isle

There are plenty of iconic American chains our neighbors across the pond wish they could get their hands on, and vice versa. The United States can boast the beginnings of Subway and McDonald's, while the United Kingdom can brag about Greggs and Pret A Manger (our number one ranked most popular sandwich chain). Finally, it seems like the luck of the Irish is working in the Emerald Isle's favor, as the citizens of Ireland are about to receive their very first Taco Bell location and all of the glory that comes along with it.

That's right, a taste of Tex Mex is coming to the home of Guinness later this summer, with plans for even more Taco Bell restaurants opening around the country over the next five years. There's no official word about where the fast food chain will open, but customers can expect to find it at one of the 200 various Applegreen service stations, as the two recently signed a partnership agreement. The expansion of the popular chain is just one step in Applegreen's €1 billion plan to grow business throughout the U.K., Ireland, and the U.S.