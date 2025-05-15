The Beloved American Fast Food Chain Opening Its First Location In The Emerald Isle
There are plenty of iconic American chains our neighbors across the pond wish they could get their hands on, and vice versa. The United States can boast the beginnings of Subway and McDonald's, while the United Kingdom can brag about Greggs and Pret A Manger (our number one ranked most popular sandwich chain). Finally, it seems like the luck of the Irish is working in the Emerald Isle's favor, as the citizens of Ireland are about to receive their very first Taco Bell location and all of the glory that comes along with it.
That's right, a taste of Tex Mex is coming to the home of Guinness later this summer, with plans for even more Taco Bell restaurants opening around the country over the next five years. There's no official word about where the fast food chain will open, but customers can expect to find it at one of the 200 various Applegreen service stations, as the two recently signed a partnership agreement. The expansion of the popular chain is just one step in Applegreen's €1 billion plan to grow business throughout the U.K., Ireland, and the U.S.
Taco Bell brings a new era of American food to Ireland
There are currently no other Taco Bell locations in Ireland, but there are over 100 locations scattered around the U.K. The British didn't start seeing Crunchwrap Supremes until the 2010s, when the first restaurant opened at Lakeside Shopping Center in Essex. Before this, Taco Bells were introduced to the U.K. in the 1980s, but the few locations that opened all shut down simultaneously after a few years. The chain currently operates over 8,700 locations across 26 countries around the globe, though the mega-popular Mexican-inspired restaurant has its roots back in sunny Downey, California (and in case you're curious, here's everything that was on Taco Bell's opening day menu).
It's been an exciting year for the Irish public when it comes to trying American foods, seeing as Applegreen also recently opened Ireland's first Chick-fil-A location in County Down a few months ago. There are other quick service Mexican chains in Ireland — such as Chipotle, Boojum, and Zambrero — but many Irish citizens have yet to taste a Taco Bell Crispalupa or a Mountain Blast Baja Blast Freeze for themselves. Pretty soon, Irish citizens won't have to stare longingly at a screen dreaming of the day when they can try a Beefy 5-layer Burrito. They'll be able to hop in their cars and head to an Applegreen to grab one any time.