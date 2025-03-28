Taco Bell's Crispalupa Tastes Great But Has A Glaring Issue

Taco Bell is no stranger to shaking up its menu. The fast-food giant is constantly experimenting thanks to a dedicated food innovation team churning out bold new creations in test kitchens. This year is shaping up to be an even bolder for the brand, as Taco Bell recently announced at its annual Live Mas Live event that it plans to roll out at least one new menu item every five weeks. Limited-time offers are a key part of the brand's strategy, with new items rolling out every few months while old favorites disappear, sometimes even sparking fan outrage — yes, we're still talking about the Mexican Pizza debacle of 2020. Whether it's a fiery new take on the classic Crunchwrap, the Cheesy Street Chalupa, or a daring new fusion of flavors, Taco Bell knows how to keep fans on their toes.

Right now, the brand has something fresh hitting the menus: the Crispalupa. This handheld twist on a typically messy (but, oh, so delicious) chalupa started rolling out for testing in select stores in late March, and we were among the first to try it. Will it become an instant classic or remain another fleeting fling in Taco Bell history? Let's dive in and find out.