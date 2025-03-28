Taco Bell's Crispalupa Tastes Great But Has A Glaring Issue
Taco Bell is no stranger to shaking up its menu. The fast-food giant is constantly experimenting thanks to a dedicated food innovation team churning out bold new creations in test kitchens. This year is shaping up to be an even bolder for the brand, as Taco Bell recently announced at its annual Live Mas Live event that it plans to roll out at least one new menu item every five weeks. Limited-time offers are a key part of the brand's strategy, with new items rolling out every few months while old favorites disappear, sometimes even sparking fan outrage — yes, we're still talking about the Mexican Pizza debacle of 2020. Whether it's a fiery new take on the classic Crunchwrap, the Cheesy Street Chalupa, or a daring new fusion of flavors, Taco Bell knows how to keep fans on their toes.
Right now, the brand has something fresh hitting the menus: the Crispalupa. This handheld twist on a typically messy (but, oh, so delicious) chalupa started rolling out for testing in select stores in late March, and we were among the first to try it. Will it become an instant classic or remain another fleeting fling in Taco Bell history? Let's dive in and find out.
What is the Crispalupa?
Taco Bell is at it again with another bold new creation: the Crispalupa. Currently in its testing phase, this latest innovation takes everything fans love about the classic Chalupa and cranks up the crunch factor. The key difference? The shell. Unlike the soft, pillowy Chalupa, the Crispalupa features a golden, crispy exterior that's light, crunchy, and ultra-portable. Imagine a taco-meets-pop-tart hybrid, cut in half diagonally, and you've got the general idea. It's a unique spin on Taco Bell's signature textures, delivering a satisfying crunch in every bite.
Inside, you'll find Taco Bell's flavorful Cantina Chicken, which is juicy, well-seasoned, and packed with that signature spice blend. It's drizzled with spicy ranch, designed to add a zesty, slightly tangy kick to help balance the richness of the fried shell. Topping it off are fresh pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, and cheddar cheese, though they act more as supporting players in this crispy, handheld creation.
Price and availability
The Crispalupa is just starting to make its debut, rolling out in its initial test phase, which means it's not yet widely available. Right now, Taco Bell is testing it in select markets, and Atlanta is lucky enough to be one of them. With around 80 participating locations in the area, we were able to get our hands on it without much trouble — though that might change if the word gets out and demand skyrockets.
As for the price? At just $3.49 before tax — note that price varies depending on location — the Crispalupa is a reasonably priced addition to the Taco Bell lineup. It's affordable enough to make a great snack or to add to a meal without breaking the bank. Compared to rising prices at other fast food chains, it feels like a solid deal. Of course, there's always the chance that if it goes nationwide, pricing could vary, but for now, it's a budget-friendly way to try something new and crispy.
Crispalupa taste test
Taco Bell's new Crispalupa is all about the crunch — and on that front, it delivers. The shell is the undeniable star of the show, golden, crisp, and almost reminiscent of a wonton wrapper, with a light, airy texture that makes every bite satisfying. It's flavorful enough to stand on its own, but of course, the real test is what's inside.
While the filling was tasty, the portion and distribution left something to be desired. The Cantina Chicken was tender and well-seasoned, but it was all sitting at the bottom, making for an uneven eating experience. I didn't even get to the good stuff until I was halfway through. The spicy ranch was a highlight, adding a refreshing, tangy contrast that helped cut through the richness of the fried shell. The shredded lettuce and cheese? Pretty forgettable, adding more texture than real flavor. And as for the pico de gallo? I didn't notice any in mine at all.
Final thoughts
Ultimately, the Crispalupa is a solid snack, but it falls short of being a full-fledged meal. The crispy shell is undeniably the highlight, offering a satisfying crunch that makes each bite enjoyable. It also holds together well, making it an easy, mess-free option for eating on the go, whether you're in the middle of a long drive, need a quick bite between errands, or just want a light snack without the fuss.
That said, if you're looking for something truly filling and well-balanced, Taco Bell has plenty of heartier options that deliver more substance. While the flavors inside the Crispalupa are tasty, the portion of the filling doesn't quite match the size of the shell, leaving it feeling more like an appetizer than a main event. In other words, the filling was great, I just wish there was more of it. Would I get it again? Maybe. But only when I'm specifically craving that crispy, golden shell and don't mind a lighter, snack-sized bite.