Why Your Nespresso Machine Is Brewing Less Coffee (And How To Fix It)

You just switched on your trusty Nespresso, threw in your favorite Nespresso Signature Pod, and pressed the brew button. However, instead of a full-cup brew, your Nespresso is just pouring out half or even less coffee than usual. And now you're panic-searching whether you need to spend money on a new one. Well, you can breathe easy because not only is your Nespresso likely fine, the fix is as simple as a couple of button presses. The cause: You probably reprogrammed the machine's pour volume by accident.

Many Nespresso models, like Pixie or Essenza Mini, have a "hidden" pour volume function. In Nespresso machines, you usually have two buttons corresponding to two sizes — either Espresso or Lungo. Out of the box, the machine is pre-programmed to pour about 40 milliliters for an Espresso (or Ristretto) and 110 milliliters for a Lungo. What most people don't know is that if you were to hold down the buttons, the machine would enter "cup size programming" mode, and you can adjust this preset.

For as long as you hold down the button, coffee will pour up until you lift your finger. The machine will memorize the exact duration between the first and last drop of coffee during your pour, and the next time you press the brew button, it will use this new setting. This customization feature is super convenient if you know about this feature's existence, but if you don't know, it can be confusing (and even alarming). That's why, up next, we'll show you exactly how you can reset your machine to the default pour volumes.