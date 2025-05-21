The Eggs In Starbucks Breakfast Sandwiches Are Real, But There's More To The Story

Starbucks is a convenient stop to make for a cup of coffee or tea and a protein-filled meal in the morning – or any time of day. Its 24/7 breakfast menu is substantial, including oatmeal, yogurt, and a selection of hot items like sandwiches, wraps, and bites, all of which feature cage-free eggs as a main ingredient. But how real are Starbucks' eggs? Whether you've ordered the Egg, Pesto, & Mozzarella Sandwich, the Bacon, Gouda, & Egg Sandwich, or the Impossible Breakfast Sandwich, you are getting actual eggs.

However, beyond the eggs, you're getting a lot more than you likely are aware. When you crack an egg into your pan at home, you know exactly what you're getting: An egg, and whatever cooking oil and add-ins you throw in with it. But at Starbucks, the ingredient list is not so clean-cut. In fact, there are a number of additives included in these tasty meals, many of which aren't even recognizable.