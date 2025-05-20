Don't Expect Ribeye: 'Poor Man's Steak' Has A Different Kind Of Appeal

We aren't talking about Fistulina hepatica mushrooms, which are commonly known as "the beefsteak mushroom" or "poor man's steak." Although, we're all about pairing steak and mushrooms together, for the record. Today, we're shining the spotlight on poor man's steak, a warming and cost-effective comfort food from the Amish community's unique soul food tradition.

This affordable, hearty dish ditches the pricey ribeye and sirloin for a budget-friendly and perhaps surprising cut: Ground beef. The classic Amish-style recipe comprises ground beef mixed with cracker crumbs, chopped onions, seasoning, and a splash of milk as a binding agent. The mixture is pressed into a rectangular casserole dish and refrigerated overnight, or for at least three hours. During that chill, the flavors have time to meld and deepen, and the breadcrumbs soak up excess moisture, helping the "steaks" stay structurally intact. Although, if you're "pressed" for time (pun intended), the ground beef mixture can also be hand-shaped into patties.

From there, the chilled meat gets sliced into square-shaped "steaks" and grilled or sauteed to brown. Once browned, the steaks are transferred to a baking dish, smothered in lush mushroom gravy, and baked for around 45 minutes to a full hour. The result is a moist, juicy, melt-in-your-mouth dinner on a dime that doesn't require any special cooking techniques. Alternatively, for even less hands-on prep time, some cook the browned steaks in a slow-cooker, covered in the mushroom gravy, for roughly four hours.