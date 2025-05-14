Here's What Happened To Simply Good Jars After Shark Tank

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most aspiring chefs dream about a successful career in the highly competitive culinary space, working in top-notch restaurants and creating their own signature meals. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America, Jared Cannon got to live that dream. For nearly two decades, he worked as a chef with some of the industry's top names — and then he pivoted his thriving career by launching grab-and-go fresh salads sold in reusable jars.

The idea came to him while pursuing a master's degree in Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Temple University's Fox School of Business. He noticed that most of the convenient, ready-made meals aren't particularly healthy and decided that it was time to change that. Taking inspiration from the trend of layered Mason jar meals, Cannon aimed to focus on more than just nutrition — he wanted his salads to contribute as little waste as possible. Hence, the reusable jars.

Cannon's company, Simply Good Jars, was launched in 2017 with a small $1,000 loan. At first, the jars were sold on a subscription basis, but the business model quickly evolved to selling the salads inside smart coolers, mostly at places where fresh food is hard to find — like airports, hotels, offices, and universities. When the COVID-19 Pandemic unexpectedly shut those places down, Cannon realized the only way to reach the customers was through retail. He appeared on Season 12, Episode 16 of "Shark Tank," asking for a $500,000 investment.