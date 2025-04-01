Here's What Happened To GreenBox After Shark Tank

As convenient and delicious as takeout pizza is, by its very nature, it creates a lot of waste: napkins, paper plates, those tiny plastic tables, and the box it comes in. The founders of GreenBox aimed to reduce that waste by creating convertible pizza boxes that could be used both as tear-apart paper plates and foldable storage containers for leftovers, while being easily disposable. Even better, they were made of 100% recycled (and recyclable) material.

GreenBox was founded in 2009 when financier-turned-business student Jennifer Wright-Laracy teamed up with the pizza box's creator and patent holder, William Walsh, along with his business partner, Ned Kensing. Walsh came up with the idea of a multifunctional pizza box as a college football player (living amongst other football players), who unsurprisingly ate a whole lot of pizza — and noticed just how cumbersome and wasteful the boxes were.

If this concept sounds familiar, especially to "Shark Tank" fans, it's because the GreenBox co-founders Wright-Laracy and Kensing appeared on the show back in 2015. Sadly Walsh passed away in 2011, before the "Shark Tank" slot, but the inventor had much to do with the brand's early success. In fact, a 2009 YouTube video in which Walsh demonstrates the GreenBox went viral after it was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by actor Ashton Kutcher, racking up millions of views. A few years later, the planet-friendly pizza boxes were even featured on television shows like "The Chew" and "The Rachael Ray Show."