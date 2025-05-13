San Francisco Loses Another Starbucks Location In Ongoing Closures

It's a common saying that with so many Starbucks locations, you can find one on every corner in most American cities (sometimes two). And here's the city with the most Starbucks locations. But in San Francisco, some locals are being deprived of their caffeine fix after a spate of recent store closures. The newest closure is located in Levi's Plaza in the Financial District of the city near the waterfront. In statements from the company, Starbucks did not give a specific reason for the closure but told KRON4, "As part of Starbucks standard course of business, we continually evaluate our business to ensure a healthy store portfolio. After careful consideration, we made the decision to close our store at 1255 Battery Street at lease end." Employees at this location have also been given the option to transfer to other stores. This is at least the sixth store closure for Starbucks in San Francisco dating back to November of 2024

With so many forces at work both at Starbucks and in San Francisco, it can be hard to parse the meaning behind individual store closures. Retailers in Downtown San Francisco have been struggling since the rise of remote work during the pandemic drew away much of its workforce, and another Starbucks location nearby at 99 Jackson St. closed a few months ago. Starbucks is also in the middle of a large overhaul of its business, with new CEO Brian Niccol trying to push the company back to its coffeehouse roots while also slashing some of Starbucks' underperforming drinks.