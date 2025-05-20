This Acid-Coated Candy Is Called The Most Sour In The World

Humans love to push their limits when it comes to food, participating in challenges that require eating mountains of food in a certain time constraint or testing just how much heat they can handle in a spicy chip. People are always trying to one-up each other with the "hottest in the world" or the "biggest in the world." These days, Warheads and South Patch Kids just won't cut it — everyone wants to get their hands on what's reportedly the most sour candy in the world.

The Black Death Mega Sour candy is just as ominous and foreboding as it sounds, promising sweet pain with a single lick. It's a lemon-flavored, ball-shaped candy coated with layers of sour sugar and an even more acidic core. The packaging of the candy screams "warning, warning" without even displaying a written message, just a black and white graphic of a crying skull. This is definitely not the kind of sour candy you want as a garnish in your fruity summer drink considering that the sour burn of the Black Death Candy lasts for at least 20 seconds. The sour spheres are available in packs of one, three, five, ten, or a full bag, which is 200 grams — though, it's unlikely you'll make it through more than one.