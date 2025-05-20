The French Press Trick For Making Affordable Fresh Juice

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The French press was designed for brewing delicious cups of coffee, and we have plenty of tips on how to brew the perfect cup. But the ingenious design of the press can be used for many different purposes that aren't brewing a cup of coffee. And one such use is for making an affordable cup of fresh juice.

The filter and mechanism of a French press is perfect for both extracting the juice from the fruit and straining the juice from the muddled fruit pulp left behind. The hack works best with softer fruits like berries, watermelon, citrus fruits, and stone fruits like peaches, plums, and cherries. You'll need a pestle or even the back of a large wooden mixing spoon to execute the French press juicing trick. First fill the press nearly all the way up with the fruit of your choice, using a pestle or spoon to mash the fruit in the jug so it'll release its juices. After a minute or two, when the fruit has released as much juice as possible into the vessel, take the plunger and begin to slowly push down. Just as with the coffee grounds, the liquid separates from the solids — in this case fruit pulp — and you can pour the juice into a cup to enjoy. You might not get all of the juice after the first plunge, but you can always pull the plunger back up, mash a little more, and repeat the plunge for a more complete extraction.