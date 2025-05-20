The Huge Caveat To Keep In Mind When Installing A Kitchen Garbage Disposal

If you're brave enough to tackle an entire kitchen remodeling project, you've probably hit your fair share of bumps in the road. Accidentally purchasing the wrong color appliance or running out of grout in the middle of tiling the backsplash will be among the least of your worries regarding common kitchen design mistakes you've probably made. Once the new granite countertops are in place and you're ready to install a shiny farmhouse sink, you will need to determine whether you can install the sink's garbage disposal on your own or if you're going to need a little help.

We spoke to professional Kelly Russum, owner of KC's 23 ½ Hour Plumbing and Air Conditioning, in our article detailing 11 tips that make installing your garbage disposal a breeze, who explained that "if you need hardwiring (meaning you're installing a model that isn't a plug-in), some areas require a licensed electrician for the wiring." It's not necessarily the case for every state, but in states like California and Idaho (among many others), you need an electrician's license to perform any kind of electrical work, from garbage disposal to ceiling fan installation. Russum also said, "if [you're] replacing an old unit with the same type, it's usually fine to DIY," but keep in mind that if "you're installing a new one where there wasn't one before, you should check for electrical, plumbing, and permit requirements."