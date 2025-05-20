Why Complete Strangers Are Meeting For Dinner Around The World Every Wednesday

Whether you've moved to a new city or find yourself traveling alone, not everyone is comfortable rolling up to a restaurant and asking for a reservation for one. Timeleft has sought to solve this social anxiety by helping participants connect over dinners organized in cities around the world. Each Wednesday, participants can opt in and be assigned to a group. The platform promises an invitation to meet several others, but there is no guarantee who will actually arrive. Only two other participants showed up at the dinner that I attended.

The dinners themselves aren't hosted or guided, but Timeleft has developed an app that provides a series of icebreakers to keep conversation rolling should discussion run dry. Our small group didn't rely on the prompts until toward the end of the meal. Prior to participating in the dinner, we answered a brief set of questions, including dietary preferences and budget, before being sent the list of the other attendees a few days before the event. Our small group wondered if we had selected different answers how this might have impacted the experience.

Additionally, Timeleft doesn't reveal the restaurant's name or location until the morning of the dinner event. This calls for a bit of flexibility, yet also contributes to some excitement about the social experience. For those with nerves, Timeleft offers a list of tips for participants to consider before, during, and after the dinner to increase the chances of a safe and fun experience.