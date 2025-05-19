Are Trader Joe's Pizzas All Made In Italy?

If you've had the pleasure of browsing the freezer section at Trader Joe's, then you know each location features some truly stellar dishes from cuisines from across the globe. One of TJ's more popular international items is the brand's iconic frozen pizza. The grocery chain's frozen 'zas come with a variety of sauces and toppings — and with gluten-free or vegan options, too. If you're a frequent Trader Joe's customer, you may have noticed that some of the pizzas are labeled as a "product of Italy." But does that mean Trader Joe's really sources its frozen pizzas all the way from their Italian homeland? Isn't frozen pizza sacrilege in Italy? The answer to both questions is sort of.

Trader Joe's does indeed source some of its frozen pizzas from the company's Italian supplier. This includes the Spicy Meat Pizza, Pizza Parlanno, Roasted Garlic and Pesto Pizza with Deep Fried Crust, and the Organic Roasted Vegetable Pizza. In the case of the TJ's BBQ Chicken Pizza, only the crust is imported from Italy before getting an American twist at local production facilities. The Gluten Free Cheese Pizza made with a cauliflower crust also appears to be made entirely in the USA. While it may seem excessive to source frozen pizza from across an ocean, Trader Joe's is actually owned by German grocery company Aldi Nord. This makes the proximity to Italy far more reasonable, and some customers online have speculated that an existing relationship between the Italian supplier and German company makes this a more efficient exchange.