Are Trader Joe's Pizzas All Made In Italy?
If you've had the pleasure of browsing the freezer section at Trader Joe's, then you know each location features some truly stellar dishes from cuisines from across the globe. One of TJ's more popular international items is the brand's iconic frozen pizza. The grocery chain's frozen 'zas come with a variety of sauces and toppings — and with gluten-free or vegan options, too. If you're a frequent Trader Joe's customer, you may have noticed that some of the pizzas are labeled as a "product of Italy." But does that mean Trader Joe's really sources its frozen pizzas all the way from their Italian homeland? Isn't frozen pizza sacrilege in Italy? The answer to both questions is sort of.
Trader Joe's does indeed source some of its frozen pizzas from the company's Italian supplier. This includes the Spicy Meat Pizza, Pizza Parlanno, Roasted Garlic and Pesto Pizza with Deep Fried Crust, and the Organic Roasted Vegetable Pizza. In the case of the TJ's BBQ Chicken Pizza, only the crust is imported from Italy before getting an American twist at local production facilities. The Gluten Free Cheese Pizza made with a cauliflower crust also appears to be made entirely in the USA. While it may seem excessive to source frozen pizza from across an ocean, Trader Joe's is actually owned by German grocery company Aldi Nord. This makes the proximity to Italy far more reasonable, and some customers online have speculated that an existing relationship between the Italian supplier and German company makes this a more efficient exchange.
Are other Italian Trader Joe's foods made in Italy, too?
Beyond pizza, Trader Joe's manufactures a variety of other Italian foods, including a ready-made pizza dough. Interestingly, Trader Joe's website does not state that this dough is made in Italy. Of course, this does make some sense, as fresh dough can be finicky and likely wouldn't hold up for a cross-Atlantic trip. Both the Spicy Farfalle Pasta with Italian Chicken Sausage and the Family Style Meat Lasagna are Italian-inspired dishes that Trader Joe's actually labels as products of Canada. The Pizza Ranch Salad Kit? Likely made in America.
However, the frozen Mushroom Risotto is, thankfully, a product of Italy. Additionally, the Panzerotti Pizza Bites, the Rosatella Pasta Sauce, canned Italian Whole Peeled Tomatoes with Basil Leaf, the Outside-In Stuffed Gnocchi, and the Cheese Filled Fiocchetti with Pink Sauce all hail from the Italian Republic as well.
All in all, Trader Joe's has established itself as a reliable grocery chain for its affordable pricing, wide selection, and authentic international cuisines. Sure, some TJ's frozen entrees are a hard pass, but the brand churns out a long roster of truly excellent frozen appetizers, meals, and desserts. Next time you need to restock your freezer, check out our rankings of every Trader Joe's frozen pizza so you can grab only the best.